Outreach Sales Execution Platform Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Outreach to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the leading AI-powered sales execution platform helping revenue organizations create and close more pipeline, today announced the availability of the AI-powered Outreach Sales Execution Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Outreach customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. In addition, customers can enjoy the simplified procurement Azure Marketplace offers through consolidated billing, custom pricing, and terms.

The availability of Outreach on Azure Marketplace enables joint enterprise customers to digitally transform their sales processes with the Outreach Sales Execution Platform. In a recent roundtable discussion of go-to-market (GTM) leaders hosted by Outreach, attendees agreed that the digital transformation of enterprise sales requires effective change management and a willingness to embrace new technology – including artificial intelligence (AI). Through its AI-powered platform, Outreach empowers companies to drive transformation and increase seller productivity across the full sales journey.

"We're proud to be the only AI-powered sales execution platform available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach. "This enables enterprise sales leaders to harness the power of Outreach to maximize seller productivity and revenue and allows enterprise CFOs and CIOs to maximize the ROI of their Azure Cloud investments."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Outreach to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use. The Outreach application is now available in the Azure Marketplace .

Experience AI-powered selling at the must-attend sales event of the year, Outreach Unleash in Seattle Oct. 3-5. Outreach will share its platform roadmap and help GTM teams supercharge their skillset to unlock seller productivity.

About Outreach

Outreach is the leading AI-powered sales execution platform that unlocks seller productivity to help sales teams efficiently create and close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and effectiveness of all go-to-market activities and personnel across the revenue cycle. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations functionalities in a unified platform. 6,000 companies, including Cisco, McKesson, Okta, SAP, Siemens, and Verizon depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

