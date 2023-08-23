RockItCoin Demonstrates Cryptocurrency's Impact in Times of Hardship with $3,000 Ethereum Donation to Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of the devastating wildfires that have swept through Hawaii, RockItCoin continues to push to be a positive influence during times of adversity. To help aid those affected by the wildfires, the company is making a generous donation of $3,000 in Ethereum to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's (CDP) Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund, underlining the potential for cryptocurrency to drive meaningful change and contribute to disaster relief and recovery efforts.

RockItCoin Logo (PRNewswire)

RockItCoin is donating $3,000 in Ethereum to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund.

RockItCoin CEO Michael Dalesandro emphasized the company's commitment to creating a positive impact: "At RockItCoin, we firmly believe in the transformative power of cryptocurrency, extending far beyond the financial landscape. Our donation to the Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund underscores our dedication to utilizing cryptocurrency as a means to uplift communities during times of adversity."

The Hawaii wildfires, which have left communities grappling with loss and devastation, have not deterred RockItCoin from illustrating the philanthropic possibilities that cryptocurrency offers. The donation is being facilitated through Endaoment, a trusted partner of CDP that empowers organizations to make vital contributions using cryptocurrencies.

"We appreciate RockItCoin's support of CDP's efforts to help Hawaiian communities recover from the heartbreaking devastation caused by the recent wildfires," said Devin Mathias, CDP's senior director of development. "CDP will work with local nonprofit organizations to help those affected by the fires and to fill the gaps in funding for recovery efforts."

As CDP's Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund continues to provide vital resources and support to those affected by the wildfires, RockItCoin extends an invitation to the public to help those in need during this crucial moment. Individuals and organizations are urged to contribute to the fund and make a difference in the lives of those striving to rebuild in the wake of this tragedy.

More information on the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund can be found on the CDP website .

About RockItCoin

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company and 2023 Inc. 5000 honoree based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of Bitcoin ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 45 States, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

CONTACT:

Jarryd Baynes

567-217-1729

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RockitCoin