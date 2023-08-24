GameSquare Holdings Inc. Opens the Market

Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Justin Kenna, Chief Executive Officer, GameSquare Holdings Inc. ("GameSquare", or the "Company") (TSXV: GAME), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market.

GameSquare is a vertically integrated, digital media, entertainment and technology company that connects global brands with gaming and youth culture audiences.

