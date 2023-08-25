Code and Theory Debuts 'Beyond Words' Inclusive Language Guide and Certification Program

'Beyond Words: A Guide to Inclusive Language,' a new foundational resource for brands, will serve as the basis of the all-staff certification program for Code and Theory employees with plans to offer training network-wide across Stagwell (STGW) and throughout the industry.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code and Theory, Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) fastest-growing digital transformation and engineering network, is launching "Beyond Words: A Guide to Inclusive Language." The 94-page guide equips marketers with the practical tools to choose inclusive language that will invite communities in, grow audiences and create brand love with consumers they may have failed to recognize in the past.

New guide updates the highly recognized first-edition "Words Up: Guide to Inclusive Writing", which debuted last year.

The guide's 10 chapters take a deep dive into commonly used language with specific directives about what terms marketers must adopt. It also offers the context and history behind discriminatory language that marketers must avoid.

Language is an ever-evolving medium. New phrases enter the lexicon; others become outdated. That's why this new guide updates the highly recognized first-edition "Words Up: Guide to Inclusive Writing at Code and Theory", which debuted last year. It also features new chapters about how to speak about addiction and religion. The guide will be updated annually to reflect the active changes in language and culture.

To ensure that Code and Theory employees are using the most inclusive language for client projects and beyond, the agency has introduced its "Inclusive Language Certification Program." Kicking off after Labor Day, all Code and Theory employees will be offered a seven-hour, biweekly certification program. The training will then be made available to all 70-plus Stagwell agencies globally, with plans to further offer the certification to the industry at large.

How to Speak about Addiction and Other Major Updates

The 10 chapters of 'Beyond Words' delve into: Ability, Addiction, Age, Appearance, Gender, Nationality, Race, Religion, Sexuality and Socioeconomic Language. Each chapter also includes important history and context of existing language and brand case studies. Additionally, the guide provides insightful opportunities for marketers and advertising examples.

For example, in terms of addiction, brands should avoid using the words "addicted," "junkie," and associated terms, to describe food, snacks, beauty products, and other products. It trivializes substance abuse disorder.

Another example to consider: The term LatinX is used to offer a gender-neutral way to describe someone of Latin American/Hispanic descent. But the sounds it contains work better in English than in Spanish. For Spanish speakers seeking a gender-neutral word, "Latine'' is preferred.

The guide was authored by Code and Theory's Group Director of Inclusive Design and Marketing Strategy, Kirstyn Nimmo, Group Creative Director Alison Hess and 15 members of the Code and Theory copywriting team. Together, they are continuously monitoring language and culture to help guide marketers, employees and the industry at large.

Code and Theory's Inclusive Design and Marketing Strategy Discipline is the first holistic unit dedicated to ensuring every agency output is inclusive at its core; helping brands resonate with today's diverse consumers and increase retention among employees.

Nimmo says: "Evolutions in language are direct reflections of culture and our words have the power to either communicate bias and ignorance, or honor and respect. People from historically excluded groups have always navigated these nuances. It's time for marketers to level up their understanding and thoughtfully reach consumers who have been ignored for far too long."

Hess says: "In a world of remote and hybrid work environments, we need new cues to inform the way we act, speak and connect with one another. With this guide's updates and expansions, people and brands have the most current resource to ensure they're communicating with thoughtfulness and intention."

Mike Treff, CEO of Code and Theory says: "The inclusive language guide was born out of Code and Theory's culture of continuous improvement, even when it pushes us out of our comfort zone. The team had a very passionate discussion about the correct words to use for our client work and with each other. The end result is this guide and the certification program. The goal is to cause a ripple effect in how brands can more effectively reach consumers by driving equity through words."

Click here to download "Beyond Words: A Guide to Inclusive Language."

