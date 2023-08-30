RIA Eyewear Welcomes Bryan Brothers as Brand Ambassadors

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA Eyewear ("RIA"), a New York-based performance eyewear company focused on the racquet sports space, has announced a partnership with the most successful doubles duo in tennis history, Mike and Bob Bryan. The pair has joined RIA's growing tennis ambassador team, which includes fellow multi-Grand-Slam winner Gigi Fernandez (17-time Grand Slam Champion and 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist).

Mike and Bob Bryan are the winningest men's Grand Slam doubles team of all time. Throughout their illustrious career, the pair teamed up for 16 Grand Slam Men's Doubles titles and 3 Olympic medals. Mike and Bob held the World Number 1 ranking together for a record 139 consecutive weeks and finished as the ATP year-end number 1 doubles team 10 times. Having spent the majority of their career hitting serves and overheads while looking directly into the sun, Mike and Bob know all too well the difference high quality sunglasses can make.

"We're very happy to partner with RIA Eyewear. RIA has developed cutting edge lens technology, specific to helping tennis players see the ball better while protecting their eyes from harmful UV rays. Mike and I both feel it's very important to wear high quality sun protection while on court and RIA is delivering just that," said Bob Bryan. "Keeping your eyes comfortable and healthy while spending long hours hitting in the sun is one of the keys to being able to continue playing a lifelong sport like tennis into your later years. Partnering with a company like RIA who prides itself on delivering high quality products was a no-brainer. Their lens clarity is unparalleled and can stand up to some of the most humid conditions we've ever played in," Mike added.

"We are thrilled to partner with two legends of the game. Mike and Bob bring with them a shared vision for game-changing technology along with a unique understanding of the importance of eye health,'' commented Jordan Kemp and Chris Hanson, founders of RIA Eyewear. "The Bryan Brothers understand that performance doesn't have to come at the expense of eye health and vice versa. With high quality sunglasses tennis players can see the ball better while staying protected on court."

The addition of the Bryan Brothers to RIA's ambassador team comes as the company has launched a number of new performance frame styles in 2023 in response to the overwhelming success of its proprietary Court HD+ lens technology. RIA's Court HD+ lens tech was designed with ZEISS, a global leader in lens optics, to increase contrast on the court while providing 100% UVA/B protection. The lenses are specifically not polarized to help tennis players maintain their depth perception, which polarized sunglasses impede, making it harder to time the ball properly. All of RIA's performance frame styles are handmade in Italy and built to stand up to the toughest, most humid conditions. Armed with a strong and growing ambassador team, RIA Eyewear is eyeing global expansion in 2024 to meet the current demand from customers in tennis-heavy locations worldwide.

To find out more about RIA Eyewear, visit www.riaeyewear.com

About RIA Eyewear

RIA Eyewear, based in New York, is an independent performance eyewear company currently focused on the racquet sports space. The company was created from a vision to create eyewear that doesn't make athletes choose between performance and protection. RIA Eyewear's mission is to make sure racquet sports players have an advantage over their opponents while keeping one of their most important assets – their vision – safe at the same time.

