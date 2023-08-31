JanOne to Present In Person and by Video at H.C. Wainwright's 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amol Soin will discuss innovative approaches to pain management and JanOne's development of non-addicting treatments for pain

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN), the biopharmaceutical company focused on developing non-addicting painkillers and novel treatments for the causes of pain, will participate in investor sessions at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City. JanOne's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Amol Soin, will appear via recorded video and attend the conference in person to represent the company's mission and progress.

Dr. Soin's virtual presentation will be shown September 11 — 13th and will be accessible on the JanOne.com website in subsequent days.

This week, on August 29, JanOne announced that it had received a US Patent for its use of its novel formulation of low-dose naltrexone, Jan123, to treat chronic pain. Tony Isaac, JanOne's CEO, noted that the new patent's broad language—covering methods of using JanOne's formulation of low-dose naltrexone to treat chronic pain—"provides robust and broad coverage and protection, and lengthens the timeline for sales significantly."

Also last week, on August 25, Dr. Soin announced that his team had won a prestigious "Best Abstract" award for reporting that JanOne's treatment for diabetic neuropathy showed both effectiveness against pain and potential to improve nerve function. The abstract, which was presented at the annual meeting of the Ohio Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (OHSIPP), one of the nation's largest regional pain management meetings, analyzed prior data on Jan101's randomized double blind placebo-controlled trial in diabetic neuropathy patients.

About JanOne Inc.

JanOne is a unique Nasdaq-listed company offering innovative, actionable solutions intended to help end the opioid crisis. JanOne is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and most widespread in the nation's history. Its drugs in the clinical trial pipeline have shown promise for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians averse to exposing patients to addictive opioids.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the statements that JAN 101 will treat PAD, that JAN 123 will treat CRPS, the timing of the commencement of clinical trials, that the FDA will permit approval through a 505(b)(2) pathway for JAN 123, that upon approval JAN 101 will immediately disrupt the PAD market, and other statements, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope" "should", "would", "may", "potential" and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect JanOne's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by JanOne, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause JanOne's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in JanOne's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and JanOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. JanOne cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

