OCI Solar Power Announces Sabah Bayatli as New Company President

Bayatli emerges as the youngest president in company history

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OCI Solar Power takes immense pleasure in announcing the promotion of Sabah Bayatli, 38, from his role as Vice President of Project Development, EPC, and Operations to the esteemed position of President, effective September 1, 2023.

Sabah Bayatli named President of OCI Solar Power, effective September 1, 2023 (PRNewswire)

"Throughout his tenure, Sabah has evolved in tandem with OCI Solar Power. He has been a key player in our leadership, shaping our business strategy and advancing utility-scale solar and energy storage projects within ERCOT. As we set our sights on broader horizons in Texas and beyond, it's the perfect time for a leadership transition, and Sabah is unquestionably the right choice," said Charles Kim. Kim will now redirect his focus to his position as President & CEO of OCI Enterprises, with exciting plans for its continued growth and expansion.

With over a decade of industry experience, Bayatli's achievements span a wide range. He's been involved in diverse areas from project development, real estate acquisitions, transmission, and environmental studies to engineering, procurement, construction, and operations. OCI Solar Power has seen the successful development, construction, and/or operations of projects amassing a staggering 3 GWac with Bayatli playing a pivotal role.

"It's both an honor and a profound responsibility to lead OCI Solar Power in these transformative times. Our dedication to sustainable energy remains steadfast. As we enter a pivotal era, we're committed to championing the energy transition with innovation. Together, we'll catalyze global efforts for a greener future and reinforce our leadership in this essential shift," remarked Bayatli.

From starting as a junior engineer and scaling the ranks to vice president, Bayatli's journey at OCI Solar Power has been nothing short of remarkable. He expanded the project pipeline to approximately 3 GW in Texas, fostered fresh partnerships, broadened his team, and initiated OCI's solar ventures in the southern states. His most recent accolade, San Antonio Business Journal's 40 Under 40, stands as a testament to his achievements.

Bayatli holds advanced degrees in Mechanical Engineering, including two Masters of Science and a Bachelor of Science. His recent degree focuses on Sustainable Energy Resources from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Augmenting his academic qualifications, he earned a Leadership Development certificate from the Harvard Business School. Bayatli calls San Antonio home, where he resides with his wife and their two daughters.

About OCI Solar Power LLC

OCI Solar Power is a leader in the renewable energy industry. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, OCI Solar Power develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic (PV) facilities throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power is a subsidiary of OCI Enterprises which is the U.S. holding company that is 100% owned by OCI Holdings in Seoul, South Korea.For more information, visit ocisolarpower.com.

Contact Information:

Leslie Garza-Wright

Sr. Manager, Marketing & Communication

210-612-4978

lgwright@ocienterprises.com

OCI Solar Power, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic facilities, specializing in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power was the first company to develop a utility-scale solar project in Texas and is the largest developer in the state to date, having completed 650 MWdc. (PRNewsfoto/OCI Solar Power) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OCI Solar Power