Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- S&P 500 constituent Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASD:WBA) in the S&P 100. Walgreens Boots Alliance is no longer representative of the mega-cap market space. Walgreens Boots Alliance will remain in the S&P 500.
- Permian Resources Corp. (NYSE:PR), Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASD:GLPI), GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY), Morningstar Inc. (NASD:MORN), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST), Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN), Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST), Weatherford International plc (NASD:WFRD) and Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) will replace Omnicell Inc. (NASD:OMCL), Papa John's International Inc. (NASD:PZZA), Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE:SXT), Cathay General Bancorp (NASD:CATY), Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR), Xerox Holdings Corp. (NASD:XRX), Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW), Tripadvisor Inc. (NASD:TRIP), JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASD:JBLU), and Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. The constituents being removed from the S&P MidCap 400 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing Trinseo plc (NYSE:TSE), The Aaron's Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN), NETGEAR Inc. (NASD:NTGR), Coherus Biosciences Inc. (NASD:CHRS), 8X8 Inc. (NASD:EGHT), Office Properties Income Trust (NASD:OPI), AngioDynamics Inc. (NASD:ANGO), Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:VNDA), Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL), and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASD:ENTA) respectively.
- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT), Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT), Premier Inc. (NASD:PINC) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will replace FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF), RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX), Zynex Inc. (NASD:ZYXI), Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASD:ANIK) and Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASD:CPSI) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- RBC Bearings Inc. (NYSE:RBC) will replace Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the S&P MidCap 400. Hawaiian Electric Industries is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P 500
Addition
Blackstone
BX
Financials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P 500
Addition
Airbnb
ABNB
Consumer Discretionary
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P 500
Deletion
Lincoln National
LNC
Financials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P 500
Deletion
Newell Brands
NWL
Consumer Discretionary
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P 100
Addition
Deere
DE
Industrials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P 100
Deletion
Walgreens Boots Alliance
WBA
Consumer Staples
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Permian Resources
PR
Energy
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Gaming & Leisure Properties
GLPI
Real Estate
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
GoDaddy
GDDY
Information Technology
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Morningstar
MORN
Financials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Ally Financial
ALLY
Financials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Vistra
VST
Utilities
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Vail Resorts
MTN
Consumer Discretionary
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Sensata Technologies Holding
ST
Industrials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Weatherford International
WFRD
Energy
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Fidelity National Financial
FNF
Financials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
RBC Bearings
RBC
Industrials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Omnicell
OMCL
Health Care
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Papa John's Intl
PZZA
Consumer Discretionary
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Sensient Technologies
SXT
Materials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Cathay General Bancorp
CATY
Financials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Energizer Holdings
ENR
Consumer Staples
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Xerox Holdings
XRX
Information Technology
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Highwoods Properties
HIW
Real Estate
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Tripadvisor
TRIP
Communication Services
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
JetBlue Airways
JBLU
Industrials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Foot Locker
FL
Consumer Discretionary
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Hawaiian Electric Industries
HE
Utilities
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Lincoln National
LNC
Financials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Newell Brands
NWL
Consumer Discretionary
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Omnicell
OMCL
Health Care
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Papa John's Intl
PZZA
Consumer Discretionary
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Sensient Technologies
SXT
Materials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Cathay General Bancorp
CATY
Financials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Energizer Holdings
ENR
Consumer Staples
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Xerox Holdings
XRX
Information Technology
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Highwoods Properties
HIW
Real Estate
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
TripAdvisor
TRIP
Communication Services
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
JetBlue Airways
JBLU
Industrials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Foot Locker
FL
Consumer Discretionary
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Hannon Armstrong
HASI
Financials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Blackstone Mortgage Trust
BXMT
Financials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Liberty Energy
LBRT
Energy
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Premier
PINC
Health Care
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Apple Hospitality REIT
APLE
Real Estate
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
UNIQURE N.V.
QURE
Health Care
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Universal Insurance Holdings
UVE
Financials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Trinseo
TSE
Materials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
The Aaron's Company
AAN
Consumer Discretionary
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
NETGEAR
NTGR
Information Technology
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Coherus Biosciences
CHRS
Health Care
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
8X8
EGHT
Information Technology
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Office Properties Income Trust
OPI
Real Estate
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
AngioDynamics
ANGO
Health Care
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Vanda Pharmaceuticals
VNDA
Health Care
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Orion Office REIT
ONL
Real Estate
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Enanta Pharmaceuticals
ENTA
Health Care
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
FutureFuel
FF
Materials
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
RE/MAX Holdings
RMAX
Real Estate
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Zynex
ZYXI
Health Care
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Anika Therapeutics
ANIK
Health Care
Sept. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Computer Programs Systems
CPSI
Health Care
