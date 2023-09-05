Highly Anticipated Debut of New BetMGM Campaign Featuring Jamie Foxx Set for 2023 Professional Football Season

Academy and GRAMMY Award Winner Takes Sports Betting Industry's Center Stage in Latest BetMGM Promotional Series

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, will premiere its new campaign series starring Jamie Foxx this week in conjunction with the kickoff of the professional football season. The series was filmed in Las Vegas and directed by the accomplished Wayne McClammy. The two spots will air on multiple platforms and make their national television debut during the first weekend of action.

"Love and respect to my BetMGM family," said Foxx. "It means a lot to be rocking with such a great brand year after year. And you know we had a good time filming in Vegas!"

The campaign opens with the "Doing it Live" spot in which Foxx plays the piano at the stunning NoMad Library within Park MGM while athletes from various sports make appearances touting BetMGM's live betting and entertainment experience.

Scheduled to air later this month, the second segment, "The Game," captures Foxx walking through Park MGM while checking out the wide array of available wagers on the BetMGM app. As he descends a staircase from the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM, Foxx is engulfed by a cascading waterfall of sports images. He makes his way to a BetMGM-branded race car waiting for him at ARIA's valet as a nod to November's race along the Las Vegas Strip. Fellow BetMGM ambassador Wayne Gretzky makes a special cameo prior to Foxx driving off into the night.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer, said, "Jamie Foxx is an integral part of the BetMGM story, putting us on the global stage of sports and entertainment. As we enter this dynamic partnership's fourth year, Jamie and the creative talents at 72andSunny took it to a new level showcasing our unique product and connectivity to MGM Resorts' iconic Las Vegas destinations."

Geno Burmester, Creative Director at 72andSunny, added, "We wanted to kick things off with a bang this year and give our ads the same feel of action and adrenaline you get from using the BetMGM app. We were fortunate to get the opportunity to work with Jamie who brought it in a way only Jamie Foxx can. And a big thanks to our director, Wayne McClammy, who elevated everything to feel larger than life with the quintessential Vegas heritage of MGM Resorts."

The spots conclude by highlighting this season's BetMGM enhanced offer – the opportunity for new customers to wager up to $1,500 on their first bet and receive a payback in bonus bets for a losing wager. BetMGM's campaign will appear across broadcast, OOH, CRM, digital, social and owned channels. BetMGM ambassadors will use their personal channels to promote the content incorporating their unique voices into the sports betting conversation in real time.

BetMGM is available in 26 markets across North America with more states coming online in the near future. As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

