Promethean continues to be the global leader in IFPDs for education in the second quarter of 2023 and over the last 12 months

Company launches one of the first Google-certified Android devices for the IFPD market, designed to be paired with the ActivPanel LX

SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean has been named the global leader in interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) for education, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q2 2023 report on the World IFPD market. The company has been the No. 1 by volume in the global K-12 education sector (excluding China) since 2018 and has held the top spot for over five years.

In the last 12 months (Q3 2022 to Q2 2023), Promethean captured 19.6% of the K-12 (primary & secondary) IFPD volume market share globally.* In Q2 2023 alone, Promethean had a strong quarter globally*, with a 20.1% market share. Promethean continues to be the leading brand in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland, and Germany.

The second quarter of 2023 saw strong sales of the ActivPanel 9, Promethean's award-winning, flagship product. The company also launched its OPS-A computing module, one of the first Google-certified devices designed for use with an interactive display. The new computing device is specifically designed to be paired with the ActivPanel LX, Promethean's new affordable panel providing exceptional ease of use, flexibility, quality, and longevity.

"We're excited to once again be named the global leader by Futuresource and to report robust sales for our interactive displays," said Matt Cole, EVP global sales at Promethean. "We continue to invest for the long term to create transformational tools that fit seamlessly into any education and workplace environment."

The company's flagship hardware product, the ActivPanel 9, recently won a Tech & Learning Best of Show Award at the 2023 ISTE conference for its ease of use, value, uniqueness in the market, and ability to help make teachers' lives easier and support student achievement. It also won a 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Award in the "Student Engagement Innovator of the Year" category for its excellence in creativity.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

