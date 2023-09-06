Colorado-based Companies Mobility Network and Sky Peak Technologies Teaming Up to Bring Truly Optimized Video Content to MVNO Customers Worldwide

DENVER, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mobility Network Inc. announces today a working partnership with Sky Peak Technologies headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Mobility Network Logo (CNW Group/Mobility Network) (PRNewswire)

"Today's MVNOs need all the tools they can get to manage data consumption and therefore profit margins. We see Sky Peak as an important component in managing video resolution which is a chief element of data consumption," says Jim Cannon, CEO at Mobility Network, Inc.

Mobility Network is targeting the cable and fiber industry as an MVNE who works to establish competitive MVNOs within those markets.

"We believe that partnering with Sky Peak will bring a reduction of 30-40% in standard handheld device data consumption. The best part is that the screen size on these devices will display the reduced resolution without compromising viewer satisfaction." says Cannon.

Sky Peak Technologies' groundbreaking, on-device, smart content shaping solution provides mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) an affordable way to manage the growing onslaught of streaming video on mobile devices. This new solution attacks the increasing consumption of over-the-top streaming content at both the device and network level.

"We are excited to be an integrated technology partner with Mobility Network which will allow Mobile Operators who work with Mobility Network to seamlessly integrate CORA ME into their operations to the benefit of their subscribers and business operations," says Cat Coughran-McIntosh, CEO and Co-Founder of Sky Peak Technologies.

Currently, 80% of the data volume on the cellular network is from streaming video content. "In just the last few years, the demand for streaming video worldwide has exploded and is predicted to increase drastically year over year. The cost of using premium cellular bandwidth to deliver streaming video services to customers is an increasing burden to MVNOs and regional/rural MNOs," says Coughran-McIntosh. "Our flagship product CORASM Mobile Edge (ME) elegantly shapes data-intensive streaming video and right sizes it for the device requesting it. CORA ME smart shaping technology delivers a great user experience with considerably less data; thus, reducing the bandwidth and energy resources needed to keep pace with this voracious consumption of streaming video."

With up to an 88% reduction in resources needed to deliver data-intensive content to mobile devices, the core value proposition of CORA ME is to enable operators to create happier subscribers by giving them more of the streaming video content they crave while at the same time freeing up the network for other operations and creating a more profitable environment for operators.

By utilizing CORA ME's smart-shaping technology for all smartphones and tablets that stream video while accessing the cellular network the Operators can:

Leverage the demand for streaming video content to their advantage with Sky Peak Technologies' AI-driven shaping logic.

Create streaming-content-focused plans that increase top-line revenue and improve profitability.

Deliver MORE CONTENT to subscribers for less data and energy.

Take control of data management independent of on-network traffic management appliances.

Obtain valuable anonymized behavior intelligence to better understand subscriber streaming behaviors.

Easily deploy CORA ME with via Sky Peak Technologies' scalable options.

Utilize Sky Peak Technologies' technical and marketing support to assist with deployment, provisioning, and adoption.

Trust that subscribers' privacy and information are safe. Sky Peak Technologies has successfully completed an initial security assessment based on ISO27001:2022 and OWASP criteria.

About Mobility Network:

Mobility Network was started to fill a gap in US MVNE operations. Currently, there are no "full MVNE's" who operate their own mobile core separate from that of their carrier(s) partner. This along with other enhancements to the usual MVNE model have given Mobility Network a nationwide following. We combine a world class mobile core and BSS system with other differentiators to deliver an end-to- end experience that is unequalled in the industry. Learn more at: https://www.mobilitynet.io/

About Sky Peak Technologies:

At Sky Peak Technologies, we believe everyone everywhere should have access to data-intensive content regardless of where they live, their economic status, or other circumstances. That is why we develop and distribute bold and novel technologies that enable all people to share ideas and knowledge making our world more culturally connected and educated while protecting the amazing resources of our planet. Learn more at: skypeaktechnologies.com

