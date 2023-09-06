Hyundai Introduces In-Vehicle Payment Service, Hyundai Pay, on All-New 2024 Kona

Hyundai Pay is the Foundation for Exciting Future Use-Cases for In-Vehicle Payments

Hyundai Pay Launches with Parkopedia, Providing a Leading In-Car Parking Reservation and Payment System

U.S. Hyundai Drivers Can Now Make Parking Reservations and Payments at 6,000 Locations From Inside the Car

Parkopedia Parking Data and Payment Platform Provides Drivers with a Convenient Experience for Finding and Paying for Parking Through the Vehicle's Touchscreen

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America is bringing in-vehicle payments to customers with the introduction of Hyundai Payi. The Hyundai Pay system allows customers to find and pay for things with their vehicle's touchscreen using securely stored credit card information. Hyundai has partnered with Parkopedia to launch Hyundai Pay's first service, a new parking payment system. This system enables U.S. drivers to locate, reserve and pay for parking at 6,000 locations - all from inside their vehicle, after an initial set-up. Hyundai Pay launches with the all-new 2024 Hyundai Kona available in dealerships this fall. An additional nine Hyundai models will get Hyundai Pay via model year changes or over-the-air updates and include Parkopedia parking payment services. In the future, the Hyundai Pay platform will also have additional features and electric vehicle related use cases.

Hyundai Pay Platform Highlights

Offers customers features via the vehicle's touchscreen and the Bluelink connected car system to enhance the driving experience

The scalable in-car payments system will expand to include other uses and selected scenarios that are part of daily drives and longer trips

Offering this level of convenience is part of Hyundai's ongoing effort to create best-in-class digital ownership experiences

Offering easy-to-use payment options as part of navigation will simplify the driving experience

Payments are kept secure using tokenization (replacing card account details with a unique digital identifier, or token, that keeps data from being compromised)

"Hyundai Pay is the latest example of our continuous advancements in smart mobility and software-defined vehicles," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "With Hyundai Pay's scalable e-commerce platform, we can elevate customer convenience and extend their digital reach by making every day needs—like finding and paying for parking—easier, swifter and safer via our connected-car, integrated-cockpit and secure-transaction technology."

Through the integration of Parkopedia's Payment Platform and extensive parking data, Hyundai provides a convenient and seamless parking experience for drivers, removing the stress of finding and paying for off-street garage parking, with on-street curbside services to be provided in a future update.

Drivers can also access the Hyundai Pay system through Hyundai's Bluelink connected car services app. This provides a seamless connected service whether drivers are at home or on-the-go, with the app enabling drivers to view, book and retrieve past parking sessions for future journeys.

The new service helps to address the stress experienced by many US drivers when searching for parking, with 94% facing difficulties when locating parking - including 18% who encounter issues finding a space on every parking search, according to Parkopedia's 2023 Global Driver Survey . There is also significant demand amongst American drivers for being able to find parking while inside their vehicles, with 58% wanting to be able to search for parking through their vehicle and 68% wanting to pay for parking through their in-car media system.

"American motorists report significant challenges in finding parking and a distinct desire for in-car parking services, with U.S. Hyundai drivers showing a particular interest in accessing parking information through their vehicles," Hans Puvogel, Chief Operating Officer at Parkopedia, said. "We are proud to be the first in-car commerce service to launch on the future-proof Hyundai Pay platform, which shows significant faith in the auto-grade quality of our services from one of the leading automakers. We look forward to additional models and vehicle services going live in the future."

About Parkopedia

Parkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by automakers, organizations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed parking maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to an open parking space indoors. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.

About Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

i Hyundai Pay is presently only available on select Hyundai models. Requires MyHyundai mobile app and an active Bluelink subscription agreement, subject to the Connected Services Terms and Conditions. For eligible vehicles, Hyundai Pay is included with Bluelink subscription at no additional cost. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Only use Bluelink features and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Valid Visa, MasterCard, or American Express credit card must be linked to MyHyundai account with Bluelink. Credit card eligibility and terms are determined by the card issuing bank. Accepted by participating merchants for off-street reserved parking only. Availability of such services may change over time and may vary by vehicle and geographic location. Additional merchant terms and fees may apply. Participating merchants may not operate in all locations. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Visit owners.hyundaiusa.com for more information.

