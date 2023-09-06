Stockton University Selects Exxat to Enhance Experiential Education

Multiple departments across Stockton University will leverage Exxat's platform to offer a seamless, integrated approach to clinical tracking, internship placement and compliance.

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat , a leader in clinical and experiential education management, today announced that Stockton University has selected Exxat's all-in-one platform to streamline clinical tracking, internship placement, and compliance management across numerous departments, enhancing the experiential learning experience for students, faculty and staff.

Exxat's platform will be leveraged by 1,000+ students across 5 schools at Stockton University:

School of Health Sciences: Supporting students across Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Public Health, Nursing, Nursing Practice, Communication Disorders and Exercise Science for clinical and fieldwork experiences.

School of Social and Behavioral Sciences : Serving students across Social Work, Counseling and Global Issues for their fieldwork experiences.

School of Arts and Humanities: Supporting students in Communication Studies internship experiences.

School of Education: Serving students throughout their internships and in-person teaching experiences.

School of Business: Supporting students with their internship learning experiences, where they will be working for an employer or an agency outside of the academic setting.

"With Exxat serving as our central hub for various programs, we're in a strong position to provide a seamless experiential educational process, preparing our students for excellence in their chosen fields," said Claudine Keenan, Dean of Education and Interim Vice Provost at Stockton University. "Exxat's platform handles clinical placement, tracking, internship management, learning assessment and compliance, connecting students, faculty and external partners in one efficient place."

"We are excited to have Stockton University come onboard and join the Exxat community," said Aarti Vaishnav, Co-Founder and CEO of Exxat. "By enhancing the management of internships and clinical experiences, Exxat will empower Stockton's students as they prepare for the workforce, fostering a well-prepared, skilled, and adaptable generation of professionals."

Exxat is the recognized leader in clinical and experiential education management solutions with their all-in-one Exxat Prism platform and best-in-class compliance service Approve. Exxat's comprehensive ed-tech solutions deliver integrated and seamless experiences to 1000+ programs across 450+ academic institutions spanning clinical rotations, placements, curriculum mapping, compliance, evaluations, and more. Learn more at www.exxat.com .

