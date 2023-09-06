TRIANGLE INSIGHTS GROUP ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF SARAH JIMS

Premier life sciences consulting firm promotes Senior Principal to Partner

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triangle Insights Group (Triangle), a premier strategy consulting firm that delivers high-impact solutions across the life sciences value chain, today announced a promotion that recognizes high achievement and further strengthens the firm's senior leadership team. Triangle, acquired by life sciences commercialization company TrialCard in April 2022, has named Sarah Jims a Partner.

Jims, who joined Triangle in August 2014, has over a decade of experience in the life sciences industry. In her role, Sarah serves as an experienced consultant to leaders of biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations in commercial assessment, portfolio strategy, commercialization strategy, and launch readiness. Additionally, building from her scientific background in AAV gene therapy, Sarah has established the firm's position as a thought partner for cell and gene therapy leaders.

Sarah holds a BS in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Richmond and a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"Sarah has made invaluable contributions to Triangle's success throughout her years at the firm," said Gautam Aggarwal, one of Triangle's founders. "She has demonstrated consistent excellence in client delivery across a breadth of consulting engagements and is highly respected as a key advisor in life sciences consulting. We look forward to the key role Sarah will play in accelerating further growth of the company."

To learn more about Triangle Insights Group, please visit https://triangleinsightsgroup.com/.

About Triangle Insights Group

Triangle Insights Group is a premier strategy consulting firm providing guidance on critical business issues to life science industry leaders. The firm's approach combines deep industry knowledge with strong analytical rigor to drive strategic decision-making across client domains. Triangle's expertise encompasses key therapeutic areas (oncology, CNS, cell, and gene therapy) and relevant industry disciplines (pricing and market access, new product planning, and commercial strategy). For more information, visit www.triangleinsightsgroup.com.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated is an integrated life sciences commercialization company that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire biopharmaceutical value chain. In addition to a foundation of fully integrated, digitally enabled patient support services, its broader offerings include everything from late-stage clinical trial supply management to post-marketing HCP engagement services and proprietary data-as-a-service payer intelligence and insights. Founded in 2000, TrialCard provides commercialization support for more than 400 life sciences customers and has connected over 36 million patients with more than $23 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

Contact:

Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

TrialCard Incorporated

ltownsend@trialcard.com

View original content:

SOURCE Triangle Insights Group