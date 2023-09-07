AutoRABIT Announces FlowCenter Alongside New Product Updates

FlowCenter revolutionizes Salesforce DevOps by bringing the power of all AutoRABIT tools into a single interface.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT has begun a limited release of a new product offering, FlowCenter, which provides visual pipelines to enhance visibility into every stage of Salesforce application delivery. This tool offers a complete picture of the pipeline by rolling the power of ARM, CodeScan, and Vault into a singular interface, that requires no coding.

FlowCenter Dahsboard. (PRNewswire)

The product was designed with ease-of-use top of mind, allowing users to construct build-and-release pipelines through drag-and-drop actions. This intuitive approach permits the configuration of automated and manual triggers, scheduling of pipeline executions, and the ability to define steps to include builds, security scans, and deployments.

"We're ecstatic to offer Salesforce DevOps teams a visual approach to their pipelines," said Surya Dashrath, Product Manager at AutoRABIT. "FlowCenter, along with new product capabilities across the AutoRABIT platform, make it much easier to avoid security risks while increasing productivity and quality."

Updates to existing AutoRABIT products further support a strong data security strategy alongside compliance with data security regulations. Vault Connect is a new capability of AutoRABIT's data backup and recovery solution, which enables teams to archive unused data while retaining access directly in their Salesforce environment. ARM's Dependency Analyzer offers the ability to view and manage dependent metadata components as part of a quality gate to keep commits from breaking any existing functionalities in the org or deployments.

Operational efficiency is also supported by streamlining the creation of quality profiles with AutoRABIT CodeScan. ARM allows developers to identify and append revisions for merging and deploying. ARM also allows teams to automatically reduce email traffic by removing deactivated users who are no longer in the system from email lists.

Increased visibility supports actionable insights and more control. CodeScan's enhanced token generation enables increased control over project analyses. Vault Connect improves data accessibility without complex data loading processes. And AutoRABIT ARM provides enhanced security and seamless integration with external tools, allowing controlled access to Jira's APIs without sharing login credentials.

All new product capabilities will be on display at AutoRABIT's booths at Dreamforce 2023 in San Francisco from September 12–14.

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT was founded in 2015 to help developers regain control of their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure on the market, and its customers are realizing the benefits of faster, more secure deployments in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Liz Reilly

Next PR

Autorabit

@nextpr.com

AutoRABIT (PRNewsfoto/AutoRABIT) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AutoRABIT