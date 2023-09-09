EQUASHIELD: The Leading Provider of Closed System Transfer Devices Celebrates Five Years as the Most Used Device in Hazardous Drug Administration and Preparation

Pharmacy Purchasing & Products Report Identified EQUASHIELD as Top Choice for Administration and Preparation

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EQUASHIELD, a pioneer in closed system transfer devices (CSTDs) and automated pharmacy compounding solutions, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement of being named by the Pharmacy Purchasing & Products as the most used device in the preparation and administration of hazardous drugs for five consecutive years. This accolade not only affirms EQUASHIELD's commitment to safety and innovation but also highlights the trust and confidence placed in its products by healthcare professionals worldwide.

Equashield Closed System Transfer Device (PRNewswire)

The recent recognition as the most used device in hazardous drug preparation and administration is a testament to the exceptional quality and performance of EQUASHIELD's products. According to Pharmacy Purchasing and Products data, EQUASHIELD experienced an impressive overall gain of 5% and 7% in usage for drug administration and preparation, respectively, since 2019. These statistics underscore the widespread adoption of EQUASHIELD's solutions and the growing recognition of their effectiveness in ensuring safe drug-handling practices.

EQUASHIELD's flagship CSTD maintains pressure equalization during drug withdrawal and reconstitution, preventing the escape of hazardous substances into the environment. This critical feature significantly reduces the risk of exposure to both healthcare workers and patients, safeguarding their well-being.

Since its inception, EQUASHIELD has been at the forefront of developing advanced solutions to protect healthcare workers from harmful hazardous drug exposures. With a comprehensive portfolio of its CSTD pioneered by its closed-back Syringe Unit and automated pharmacy compounding technology, EQUASHIELD ensures unparalleled safety, ease of use, and efficiency in drug compounding and administration.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized as the most used device in the preparation and administration of hazardous drugs for five consecutive years," said Jason Dutcher, Director of Strategic Accounts. "This achievement reflects our commitment to protecting healthcare workers and advancing patient safety. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers for their continued trust and support. Together, we are making a significant impact in reducing occupational exposure to hazardous drugs and ensuring the well-being of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide."

EQUASHIELD remains dedicated to ongoing research, development, and innovation, continuously striving to enhance its product offerings and expand its reach globally. The company's investment in cutting-edge technology and collaborative partnerships enables it to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry and provide advanced solutions that prioritize safety and efficiency.

About EQUASHIELD

EQUASHIELD is a leading provider of manual and automated solutions for the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs. EQUASHIELD's CSTD is clinically proven to protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure. It covers more routes of exposure than alternative systems and has passed the proposed 2015 alcohol vapor containment protocol from NIOSH, confirming that it can contain the harshest vapors and emissions. Studies have shown EQUASHIELD's CSTD as faster to deploy and easier to use than competing systems. Used by thousands of hospitals and clinics around the world, EQUASHIELD is CE-marked and FDA cleared for full-volume use and to prevent microbial ingress for up to seven days.

