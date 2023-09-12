Confiant Named "Best Ad Analytics Solution" in 6th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confiant , the anti-malvertising leader for the ad tech industry, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best Ad Analytics Solution" award in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

"Confiant is mitigating the myriad risks related to security, privacy, and user experience when it comes to digital advertising."

Confiant provides unparalleled visibility into malware, scams, and fraud and is able to detect and stop Malvertising attacks as they happen. The company delivers best in class control over ads to publishers and ad platforms, also remediating quality issues, GDPR consent violations, and mis-categorized creatives.

Confiant also produces the Malvertising and Ad Quality (MAQ) Index, the leading benchmark into creative quality and criminal activity in the digital advertising industry. Analyzing hundreds of billions of impressions and tens of trillions of bid responses in real time, Confiant delivers unique insights into the state of quality of the ad tech supply chain. The company's technology actively monitors ad tech supply to detect and block malicious activity, and low-quality ads, providing a safeguard against cyber threats including malware, phishing, scams, as well as disruptive ads, and consent violations.

Confiant's team of security and privacy engineers work to identify threat actors, malvertising, security, quality, and privacy compliance issues in the ad ecosystem that affect walled gardens, SSP and DSP platforms, publishers, and their customers. Confiant's system is consistently the first to detect and actively block bad ads in real time including tech support scams, phishing attacks, and illegal browser fingerprinting.

Confiant was also the alpha partner to Amazon Publisher Services (APS) Connections Marketplace and is proud to have recently joined Magnite's Demand Manager Control Center.

"Having built hundreds of integrations directly into the ad tech industry's infrastructure, we have the pulse for criminals who are abusing the industry. New ad security and quality issues arise daily. Our technology is built to help you stay ahead of the bad actors and their criminal ads," said Louis-David Mangin, CEO and Cofounder, Confiant, Inc. "We appreciate MarTech Breakthrough for recognizing our efforts to empower and protect the industry, from the biggest tech companies to the smallest publishers, with actionable data to ensure the ecosystem is safe and secure for everyone."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

"Leveraging their security expertise, Confiant is leading the charge in protecting users from criminals hijacking the ad tech supply chain. We're proud to recognize them as 2023's 'Best Ad Analytics Solution.' Malicious, disruptive, and annoying ads degrade user experience and drive adoption of ad blockers," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Confiant is mitigating the myriad risks related to security, privacy, and user experience when it comes to digital advertising. They're ensuring marketing revenue streams stay intact and protect the user experiences without wasting valuable time."

About Confiant

Confiant is the cybersecurity leader in detecting and stopping Malvertising attacks. Having built hundreds of integrations directly into the web's ad tech infrastructure, Confiant has unparalleled visibility to the malware, scams, and fraud serving through ads today. Leveraging our security expertise, we deliver complete control over ads to publishers and ad platforms, also remediating quality issues, privacy violations, and mis-categorized ads. In publishing the industry's leading ad quality benchmark report and mapping the threat actors that use ads-as-an-attack-vector at Matrix.Confiant.com , Confiant is leading the charge in protecting users from criminals hijacking the ad tech supply chain. Trusted by customers like Microsoft, Paramount, and Magnite, we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

