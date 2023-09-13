Concorde Career Colleges National Dean of Nursing Dr. Marlo D. Robinson to Speak at International Society for Professional Identity in Nursing 2023 Symposium Sept 18 to Sept. 20 in Kansas City, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges National Dean of Nursing Marlo D. Robinson, DNP, JD, RN, will be a speaker at the International Society for Professional Identity in Nursing (ISPIN) 2023 Symposium. This symposium will be held Sept. 18 through Sept. 20, 2023, at the University of Kansas (KU) School of Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas.

At 10 a.m. CT on Sept. 20, Dr. Robinson will address the topic "Forming Your Identity: Building Professional Identity in Nursing – One Student at a Time." She also serves on the ISPIN Advisory Council, which will be hosting a special meeting during the symposium.

ISPIN is a KU School of Nursing Initiative that enhances nursing practice, education, and regulation. This initiative develops new knowledge and language around professional identity in nursing to share a deeper understanding with students, nurses, healthcare colleagues, and society in general.

"I am excited to speak to educators and students as I represent Concorde and the National Student Nurses' Association regarding the responsibility and role of nurses in positively impacting the formation of the professional identity of our students. Professional identity formation in nursing is a journey that happens throughout one's life -- and how that develops truly matters because it significantly impacts students who become nurses as well as those with whom the professional nurse interacts.," commented Robinson.

Concorde is the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute (UTI). Dr. Robinson has served as the National Dean of Nursing at Concorde since 2018. In this role, she oversees 13 nursing programs across the country and is committed to promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in nursing. She partners with community organizations such as the DEI Committee to create opportunities in the areas where Concorde campuses are located.

Dr. Robinson provides individualized support to nursing graduates as they prepare to challenge the national nursing licensure exam and enter the nursing profession. She has an impressive professional background, which includes serving on the International Society for Professional Identity in Nursing and having served as a curriculum reviewer and academic mentor for Sigma Theta Tau's Leadership Academy. She is serves as the commissioner of Central States Private Education Network's (CSPEN's) Inaugural DEI taskforce.

Dr. Robinson earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Miami (Florida). She then completed her Juris Doctorate degree at Nova Southeastern University and practiced commercial real estate, transactional, and corporate law in a large law firm. Afterward, she worked as in-house counsel for the Sports Authority. Dr. Robinson later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at Kaplan University and her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree at Purdue University Global.

Dr. Robinson is also the founder and owner of Mother's Care Doula Services, which serves as a full-service birth, postpartum and childbirth education provider in South Florida. She has spoken at numerous national conferences and remains a licensed lawyer as an active member of the Florida Bar.

About Concorde Career College

Concorde Career College, the health care division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc.; operates 17 health care focused campuses across eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, prepares America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical settings. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic, and other health care roles. Concorde schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit www.concorde.edu.

