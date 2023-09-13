Momentum Biotechnologies Welcomes Former Merck Bioanalytical VP Dr. Kevin Bateman to its Scientific Advisory Board

BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Biotechnologies ("Momentum" or the "Company"), a leading contract research organization ("CRO") specializing in mass spectrometry-based native detection technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kevin Bateman to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Bateman has 25+ years of pharmaceutical industry experience and expertise focused on bringing new analytical, automation and data science capabilities to drug discovery and development programs. He was Scientific Associate Vice President at Merck Research Laboratories before retiring earlier this year.

As Merck's senior bioanalytical scientist, he was responsible for driving innovation and capability development for small molecules, peptides, and proteins across the discovery and development pipeline. As a renowned expert in the field of analytical chemistry and mass spectrometry, Dr. Bateman brings unparalleled experience in drug discovery and candidate optimization. His expertise will be instrumental in guiding Momentum's continued use of our screening platforms to advance our clients' drug discovery programs.

"We are thrilled to have Kevin on our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Can Ozbal, CEO of Momentum. "His long tenure as a drug hunter at Merck and thought leadership in the mass spec field will aid us as we further improve our high-throughput drug screening offerings and expand our lead identification services and solutions for our clients. "

Dr. Bateman has published 95+ peer reviewed papers and patents related to mass spectrometry and drug discovery. He retired from Merck in 2023, and when not sitting on his dock in Nova Scotia, he spends his time sitting on several Scientific Advisory Boards.

"It's a real pleasure to join the Scientific Advisory Board of Momentum," said Dr. Bateman. "I have known Drs. Ozbal and LaMarr for almost 25 years and have always been impressed by their innovation and quality science. Momentum has an exceptionally strong team and offers much more than routine service, working closely with drug developers to solve important challenges. I look forward to working with the team at Momentum to further improve their screening services in the ever-changing field of high throughput mass spectrometry."

About Momentum Biotechnologies

Momentum Biotechnologies is a specialized mass spectrometry services provider and discovery partner to biopharmaceutical clients globally. The Company's core team of scientists and engineers have been working together since 2000 when they built the RapidFire platform (sold to Agilent) and have been serving clients using RapidFire-MS since 2004. The team has been serving clients as PureHoney Technologies since 2015. For more information, please visit www.momentum.bio.

