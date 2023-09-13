RainFocus Introduces New Industry Resource for Measuring Event ROI

Based on a study of thousands of premiere RainFocus events, the Event KPI Periodic Table highlights over 150 opportunities to prove event success this season

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™ , provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today unveiled the Event KPI Periodic Table , a new industry resource for events teams to explore ways to measure event growth, customer behaviors, and overall business impact.

The comprehensive set of 154 metrics in the table spans every stage of the event lifecycle across five categories: audience acquisition, event engagement, financial performance, sponsorship performance, and program optimization. The KPIs table provides the full breadth of measurement opportunities to help organizations reach their goals.

As the partner of choice for the world's leading events teams, RainFocus has access to aggregated data to create definitive industry benchmarks and share key insights across the market. The benchmarks cover most commonly used KPIs and represent a detailed history of event performance before, during, and after the height of the pandemic. The data highlights trends in event engagement and event performance, helping organizations predict outcomes using a set of standards to assess their current state.

"The KPIs we've identified in the Event KPI Periodic Table and the list of benchmarks will take event reporting to the next level," said Brian Gates, SVP of industry strategy at RainFocus. "As we enter a busy season for events, choosing the right metrics to measure event success is critical to proving ROI to key stakeholders. Beyond that, exploring new ways to capture data and learning how to effectively use that data will propel the customer journey, impacting how marketing and sales teams move forward within the business."

The metrics table applies to in-person, virtual, and hybrid events of all sizes. It spans an organization's entire event portfolio, reducing information silos across teams and flagging event analysis gaps. RainFocus clients have already begun using these metrics and benchmarks to compare event programs and evaluate event success. Together, these tools help fuel demand, increase sales, and support customer retention.

RainFocus will host a discussion of event insights in an upcoming webinar on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. MDT. Led by Gates as well as RainFocus' SVP of marketing Ashleigh Cook, and senior business intelligence consultant Robert Clark, the webinar will dive into the most important benchmarks for measuring event success aligned to business growth. Register for the webinar today.

View the Event KPI Periodic Table or request a free consultation to learn more.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

Additional Resources



