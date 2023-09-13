SPECTRUM PARTNERS WITH OVATION TV TO SUPPORT THE DURANGO ARTS CENTER WITH $10,000 STAND FOR THE ARTS AWARD

The DAC Will Use Award to Continue Providing Artistic Enrichment Programs and Educational Opportunities to All Community Members in Durango

DURANGO, Colo., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum today announced DAC will receive $10,000 through the 2022-2023 Stand For The Arts Awards, a partnership with Ovation TV that recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs. Since the initiative started in 2017, Ovation TV and Spectrum have given out 60 awards totaling $600,000 towards arts education.

Ovation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ovation) (PRNewswire)

"Our partnership with Ovation TV will enable these organizations to continue to serve as vital arts and cultural resources in their communities – which complements our focus on investing in and strengthening the towns and cities we serve," said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services. "We congratulate this year's Stand For The Arts honoree, Durango Arts Center, for its commitment to supporting Durango artists and expanding access to high-quality arts education, exhibits, concerts and performances."

The Durango Arts Center will use its 2022-2023 Stand For The Arts funding to further the artistic enrichment in the region through theater and arts education, and a robust year-round calendar of community events and festivals. The DAC welcomes all students regardless of income via a strong scholarship program, and support from the generosity of Ovation TV and the Stand for the Arts award helps make this vision possible.

Representatives from Ovation TV and Spectrum will present the award to the DAC on Saturday, September 16 at the Durango Arts Center, 802 E. 2nd Ave, during the 29th Annual Durango Arts Center Festival. Doors open at 11 a.m. The presentation is by invitation only and will commence at 11:15 a.m. Media attendance is encouraged.

"On behalf of the DAC board, staff, members and the community we serve, we are tremendously grateful for the recognition and support from the Stand for the Arts Award," said Brenda Macon, Executive Director, Durango Arts Center. "As a private non-profit arts and cultural organization since 1966, we have weathered the past few challenging years by staying creative and stalwart in our mission to provide artistic enrichment and arts and theater education to all members of our community. This would not have been possible without the generosity of our corporate sponsors. This award celebration happens concurrently with the 29th Annual Durango Autumn Arts Festival, the largest of its kind in the region, which shines a light on the hard work and passion of over 90 artists from across the country. We are delighted to welcome Ovation TV and Spectrum to the Durango community as committed patrons of the arts and look forward to a strong future together."

The Durango Art Center is one of 10 organizations receiving support in Spectrum markets across the country. Select arts organizations are awarded $10,000 Stand For The Arts contributions based on the following criteria: support of creatives and artists via community-driven programming; as advocates for equity and access to the arts; and for providing accessible spaces for creative expression.

"We are pleased to continue our work with Charter as we enter a sixth year of our Stand For The Arts initiative partnership," stated Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing & Communications for Ovation TV. "It remains our priority to champion community-driven arts organizations as they support artists and creatives on a local level."

More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at: www.standforthearts.com .

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About OVATION TV America's Premier Arts Network

As an independent television, production, and digital media company, OVATION TV has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture, and captivating entertainment. Showcasing a lineup of critically acclaimed premium dramas, specials, documentaries, and iconic films, OVATION TV salutes innovative storytelling with popular programming that includes Inside the Actors Studio, Murdoch Mysteries, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Arts Engines, The Fall, Midsomer Murders, The Art Of, Celebrity Conversations, and The Sound of New York. Ovation also powers JOURNY, the dedicated streaming service where art, culture, and travel intersect. The company has provided more than $15M in contributions and in-kind support to arts institutions and arts education. Its signature advocacy platform, STAND FOR THE ARTS, includes a coalition of over 150 arts organizations, cultural institutions, and arts leaders throughout the country raising awareness about art's positive impact, protecting access for everyone, and encouraging action on behalf of the arts. OVATION TV is available on major providers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV, Charter/Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, as well as on demand. You can follow OVATION TV on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, OvationTV.com, and through our App, OVATION NOW.

