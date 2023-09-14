Kevin Hart's Gran Coramino Tequila Announces Multi-Year Partnership as Official Luxury Tequila of the Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gran Coramino Tequila – an ultra-premium tequila founded by comedian, entertainer, and businessman Kevin Hart and 11th generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann – today announced a multi-year partnership becoming the Official Luxury Tequila of the Philadelphia Eagles. The announcement comes in advance of this season's home opener at Lincoln Financial Field against Minnesota.

Hart, a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan, surprised everyone with an actual Eagle last year to celebrate the Big Game vs. Kansas City. That same week, Hart was spotted at several Big Game parties with Gran Coramino in-hand.

"As a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, this partnership marries two of my biggest passions: football and tequila. Last year, I surprised fans with an Eagle to bring luck to my team, but this year, I had to kick it up a notch," said Kevin Hart. "To build anticipation for this football season, my tequila brand signed a multi-year partnership that brings the Eagles and Gran Coramino together. The Eagles are stuck with me now!"

Eagles fans will enjoy drinks at the Gran Coramino Bar within Lincoln Financial Field. Gran Coramino in-stadium signage will be visible at all home games and on a variety of digital platforms. Later this season, Gran Coramino will be hosting a sweepstakes for fans to win season tickets and an exclusive tequila tasting event with Eagles Legends.

"We congratulate Kevin Hart on the successful launch of his Gran Coramino brand and look forward to a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership," said Brian Napoli, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. "The opening of the Gran Coramino bar at Lincoln Financial Field will add value and another layer to the premium experience for Eagles fans and guests in attendance."

Gran Coramino Tequila is available at select retailers across Philadelphia and nationwide. For more information please visit www.GranCoramino.com and follow @GranCoramino on Instagram.

ABOUT GRAN CORAMINO TEQUILA: Gran Coramino is a tequila brand founded by two world-class masters of their crafts, Juan Domingo Beckmann and Kevin Hart. As entrepreneurs and tequila lovers, Juan and Kevin first bonded in Tequila, Mexico over their passion for what tequila is and can be, as well as their shared values and desire to innovate the tequila category. Launching first with Gran Coramino Cristalino, a tequila matured in Eastern European oak barrels, finished in California Cabernet wine casks then slow-filtered to create a crystal-clear and incredibly smooth tequila, with a sweet berry finish. Next, the brand expanded with an Añejo expression, matured in both American and French oak barrels for 12 months then blended with Añejo reserves matured in ex-cognac casks, resulting in a tequila that is rich and velvety with a sweet cognac-laced finish. Gran Coramino donates $1 from every 750ML bottle sold to support diverse entrepreneurs and small businesses from communities in Tequila, Mexico and the United States. Gran Coramino is available nationally at a suggested retail price of $49.99 for the Cristalino and $99.99 for the Añejo. For more information, please visit www.GranCoramino.com and follow @GranCoramino on Instagram.

CONTACT: GranCoramino@berkcommunications.com

View original content:

SOURCE Gran Coramino