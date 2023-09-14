NASA TASK FORCE RECOMMENDS CROWDSOURCING AS A SOLUTION FOR UNIDENTIFIED ANOMALOUS PHENOMENA (UAP) REPORTING - IN LINE WITH THE PRODUCT OFFERED BY ENIGMA LABS

Enigma Labs' New Mobile App Represents Most Comprehensive, Widely Available Tool for Public to Submit Sightings

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A NASA task force studying Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) today released its final report , in which it recommended "crowdsourcing techniques," writing, "The panel also sees several advantages to…data collection efforts using modern crowdsourcing techniques, including open-source smartphone-based apps that simultaneously gather imaging data and other smartphone sensor data from multiple citizen observers. NASA should therefore explore the viability of developing or acquiring such a crowdsourcing system as part of a future data strategy." The report continues, "we recommend that NASA explore the viability of developing or acquiring a crowdsourcing system, such as open-source smartphone-based apps, to gather imaging data and other smartphone sensor data from multiple citizen observers as part of a wider effort to more systematically gather public UAP reports."

Enigma Labs - the first crowdsourced network that allows the public to submit sightings of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) for analysis - is in line with the data solution recommended by NASA's panel. The company agrees with NASA that the country urgently needs more and higher-quality information about UAPs.

Enigma's new mobile app uses cutting-edge technology and social intelligence to advance understanding of UAPs and empowers UAP observers by equipping them with historical trends and the tools to identify and report on objects in real time. The app uses AI and sensor fusion to substantiate events and triangulate with phone metadata. The platform is an independent, private technology company whose work is a pivotal step in building an empirical and reliable network of UAP sightings to support aviators and researchers.

"We're encouraged by today's report, which demonstrates how seriously the government is taking UAP sightings. It's also an acknowledgment that more tools are needed to gather and analyze reports from the general public, including 'modern crowdsourcing techniques,' which is where an app like Enigma comes in," said Enigma Labs' Head of Research and Content Alejandro Rojas. "In particular, the report recommends that NASA 'explore the viability of developing or acquiring a crowdsourcing system, such as open-source smartphone-based apps.' We look forward to learning about AARO and NASA's continuing work, especially on the question of crowdsourced data and reporting."

The company plans to release updated versions of the AR lens soon, incorporating additional data sources such as planes, drones, weather balloons, and rocket launches, to help witnesses better identify known objects. As the largest global, standardized repository of anomalous sightings, the app provides trend analysis and historical context. Enigma's app enables users nearby an event to receive mobile alerts to monitor new sightings in the area as they happen.

Enigma Labs focuses on harnessing best-in-class data science, machine-learning tools, syntax engines, open-source intelligence, sensor fusion, computer-vision classification, and proprietary confidence-scoring algorithms to enrich sightings submissions and make them accessible and actionable to the public. These efforts will allow the broader public and curious minds to finally investigate UAPs with the scientific rigor the field deserves.

At an interim meeting held by NASA's task force on May 31, the independent panel lead, David Spergel, highlighted the need for fully vetted, high-quality crowdsourced data: "We have three to four billion cell phones in the world. It's a great citizen science opportunity… cellphones measure the local magnetic field, they measure sound, they encode enormous amounts of information about the environment around them… if you have something seen by multiple cell phones, with good timestamps, data from multiple angles, you're able to infer the location and velocity of that object… combined with other datasets like radar and overhead data.… you can eliminate the normal and identify anything interesting…"

Enigma Labs offers precisely the solution to the issues raised by NASA on May 31 and in today's final report.

Enigma Labs is a private technology company harnessing cutting-edge data science, machine learning, and analytical tools to empower UAP observers. The company takes an evidence-driven approach to a field that has lacked standardized and corroborated data.

