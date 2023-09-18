AuntMinnie.com Unveils Cutting-Edge Website, Elevating User Experience and Sponsorship Opportunities

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AuntMinnie.com, the leading online destination for medical imaging professionals, is proud to announce the launch of its improved website. With an array of innovative sponsorship opportunities and enhanced user experience, AuntMinnie.com reaffirms its commitment to driving collaboration, education, and innovation in the industry.

As the leading online destination for business insights and emerging technology, AuntMinnie.com has been completely redesigned to provide a fresh look and feel, along with new features and functionality. This revamp not only benefits our valued readers but also offers sponsors a more optimized approach to connect with the active digital community on AuntMinnie.com.

"Our enhanced website and advanced advertising products take AuntMinnie.com's commitment to facilitating connections within the medical imaging community to the next level," said Barry Lovette, General Manager, Media at Science and Medicine Group. "We firmly believe that these changes will redefine the way sponsors engage with our audience, equipping them with the tools and insights needed to succeed, while delivering a more tailored approach to content for our audience."

AuntMinnie.com readers and subscribers can expect an upgraded user experience, featuring a new navigation system, dynamic mobile experience, and modern design and layout. The improved website also introduces new content areas, encouraging users to dive deeper into their interests and specialties.

In addition to the familiar advertising options, AuntMinnie.com is thrilled to introduce an array of new advertising products, offering sponsors unique opportunities to connect with the medical imaging community. Accompanying these exciting offerings is an innovative analytics platform, empowering sponsors with deeper insights into reader behavior. This data-driven approach allows sponsors to refine their targeting strategies and tailor campaigns more effectively.

"The ultimate goal of AuntMinnie.com is to deliver a dynamic and informative platform that fosters meaningful connections between sponsors and the medical imaging community," said Lovette. "By revolutionizing our website, we aim to provide an engaging and valuable experience that serves as the perfect bridge between industry leaders and radiology professionals."

For more information on AuntMinnie.com's sponsorship opportunities and advertising products, please contact us at sales@auntminnie.com.

