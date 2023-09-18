FARMERS AND RANCHERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY CONTINUE TO BE STEWARDS OF THE LAND

Three families in three different parts of the country show how the beef community is committed to caring for their animals and the land.

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, beef farmers and ranchers have been implementing sustainable practices to ensure the health and longevity of the land they rely on to raise cattle. Those practices include grazing management strategies, which involves strategically moving animals between different pastures to improve soil, plant, and animal health made more effective with the help of GPS technology, improved genetics to match specific climates and carbon capture processes, among others.

(PRNewsfoto/NCBA) (PRNewswire)

Jorgensen Land & Cattle Partnership, Ideal, South Dakota

Over the course of the year, Jorgensen Land & Cattle will sell or lease more than 5250 bulls, making them the largest seedstock producer in the United States. The Jorgensen's have developed a unique rotational grazing method that maintains the health and well-being of both the land and the cattle. By fitting the cattle with GPS collars, similar to a dog collar, the Jorgensen family can set virtual fences to more efficiently manage their cattle grazing. The technology allows virtual fences to be set and moved as often as needed, keeping the cattle away from land that needs to rest and directing them to other pastures that need to be grazed. This not only saves time by reducing man hours needed to put up miles of fencing, but it can also open up areas of pastureland where traditional fences could not easily be built. By moving the cattle more efficiently, the Jorgensen family can implement a grazing strategy that covers more land and produces healthier soil. Additionally, with access to more land, the cattle grazing can help remove many non-native, or invasive, grasses and weeds. The removal of these invasive plants also helps improve the overall health of the land and soil.

Huth Polled Herefords and S&H Livestock Enterprises, LLC, Oakfield, Wisconsin

Over the past 60 years, Jerry Huth has established a reputation for his work in genetics and raising cattle which are productive and profitable in their environments. The Wisconsin farm has implemented state of the art performance and genetic testing to ensure their herd is well suited for the environment, and therefore more efficient and able to use fewer resources. In addition to their focus on genetics, Huth Polled Herefords and S&H Livestock Enterprises works with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to employ a rotational grazing program. They graze their cattle on roughly 130 acres of public land, and in doing so, the cattle help manage and remove invasive plant species. The ultimate goal of the Huths and the Department of Natural Resources is to use the cattle to help manage the land, control overgrowth of undesirable plants and eventually return it to how it was hundreds of years ago.

Lamb Farms, Inc., Oakfield, New York

Farmers and ranchers are known for their efforts to reuse as much as possible and waste as little as possible, and the Lamb and Veazy families are no different. On their farm in western New York, they work to recycle most, if not all, of their fertilizer. These efforts have allowed them to reduce their reliance on chemical fertilizers and instead utilize the available organic materials, maximizing the nutrients they put back onto the fields that grow crops to feed their cattle. Lamb Farms has also built an anerobic methane digester to separate and harvest the methane from their liquid manure collection, and export that methane as renewable natural gas products throughout their local communities.

Across the United States, there are countless stories of farmers and ranchers employing different practices - specific to their region, climate and landscape - to be more sustainable and preserve the land and their way of life for generations to come. For more information on these and many other stories alike, please visit our raising beef section at BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

