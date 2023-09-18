Give the Ultimate Gift this Holiday Season: An Unforgettable Winter Getaway at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

Celebrate with poolside festivities for all ages, Michelin dining, redesigned suites ideal for family travel, and much more

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This festive season, escape to Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, a AAA Five Diamond Resort where the most wonderful time of the year includes palm trees twinkling in glittering lights, heated infinity-edge pools and a lazy river, and elevated resort offerings such as rooftop Michelin-starred dining complete with dazzling fireworks views. Plus, a special connectivity to Walt Disney World Resort enables guests to experience magical holiday events at the Disney Theme Parks, such as "Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party" at Magic Kingdom Park, and the brand-new nighttime celebration "Disney Jollywood Nights" at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Four Seasons features holiday activities for all ages, complimentary all-day kids club programming, decadent food and beverage selections, and the premier accommodations in Orlando, including recently renovated Park View Deluxe Suites.

Family Activities & Kids Club Fun

Several different poolside experiences throughout the five-acre Explorer Island water park appeal to all age groups, making the resort an ideal option for multi-generational travel. While adults relish the sanctuary of the Oasis adult-only pool, kids will have a blast zooming down the waterslides and floating on the lazy river, while little ones will enjoy the zero-entry interactive splash zone. The whole family will enjoy the infinity-edge Explorer Pool, featuring holiday movie classics on the Dive-In Movie screen such as Elf and The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

The Kids For All Seasons complimentary kids camp, open daily for ages 4-12 with interactive programming, has an array of organized activities planned for resort guests throughout the festive season. From story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, gingerbread crafts, "Winter Sing-Along" supervised swim time and much more, the Kids For All Seasons team has a thoughtfully orchestrated schedule to provide fun for all ages.

On Saturday nights, parents can experience a romantic evening to themselves while kids ages 4-12 are entertained with paid evening programming from 5:00-8:00pm at "Explorer Island Takeover", and teens ages 13-17 enjoy an after-hours movie and swim from 8:00pm-10:00pm.

Additionally, families have the option to dine together at Ravello, and then let little ones enjoy supervised play time while adults soak up a few peaceful moments. Parents/caregivers can savor a glass of wine, or perhaps Chef Fabrizio's limoncello trio, while kids are entertained with the new "Pasta & Play" offering, available December 26-29 and January 3-5. Children ages 4+ can enjoy complimentary post-dinner activities with the Kids For All Seasons team, with games on the nearby spa lawn starting at 6pm (parents retrieving children at or before 9pm).

Holiday Dining

Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, 2023:

Indulge in a decadent holiday buffet at the Michelin-recommended Ravello, offered from 2:00 pm – 9:00 pm for USD 150 per adult and USD 55 per child (ages 2 to 12). The Michelin-starred Capa Steakhouse will offer its full a la carte menu from 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm on Christmas Day, in addition to holiday specials.

New Year's Eve, Sunday, December 31, 2023:

On New Year's Eve, Ravello will offer a delicious buffet from 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm for USD 180 per person and USD 55 per child (ages 2-12). Capa will offer a five-course prix-fixe menu from 5:00 pm – 12:00 am for USD 360 per adult and USD 68 per child (ages 2-12).

New Year's Eve Celebrations

Families can ring in the New Year with a kid-friendly party in the Grand Ballroom from 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm, with a balloon drop at 10:00 pm. Families are welcome to attend complimentary, or kids ages 4-12 can be signed in with the Kids For All Seasons team. The price of entry for supervised activities is USD 75 per child, or USD 100 per child including a children's dinner, served until 9pm. More fun awaits at The Lobby Bar, featuring a full à la carte menu and live entertainment from 5:00 pm to 12:30 am, with a Champagne toast at midnight.

Character Dining

The holidays are even merrier with a special visit from beloved Disney characters at the Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy and His Pals, offered every Thursday and Saturday morning at Ravello, and select Tuesdays during the Festive season: December 19 and December 26. The fun-filled breakfast includes an amazing buffet of breakfast favorites including an omelet station, and a photographer will be on-site to capture cherished memories-in-the-making.

All is Calm, All is Bright at The Spa

Take time out of the busy holiday season to unwind and rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit with a signature treatment at The Spa. The "Winter's Wonder Facial" treatment features a combination of refined hyperbaric oxygen and Cryo globes to achieve intense hydration, brightening and toning. This treatment is available for 50 minutes at USD 310, or 80 minutes for USD 380. A seasonal spin on The Spa's Vibrational Sound Therapy, the "Bowls Will Be Singing" treatment aids in restoring the natural rhythms of the body and mind on a cellular level, as vibrations from Himalayan singing bowls placed on and around the body inspire a state of euphoric calm. This treatment is available for 50 minutes at USD 220, or 80 minutes for USD 320. At The Salon, unwind with Merry Manis & Mistle-Toes nail treatments, and holiday hair appointments with the Salon's International Creative Director and Master Stylist Alejandra Bell. Four Seasons guests enjoy complimentary access to Spa relaxation areas, including the co-ed indoor and outdoor Tranquility Lounges, the post treatment Solarium Lounge with zero gravity loungers and his-and-hers locker rooms with aromatherapeutic steam room, al-fresco whirlpool terrace, ice fountain and custom Experience Shower.

Celebrate the Holidays at Walt Disney World

A spectacular season of holiday joy awaits at Walt Disney World Resort with enchanting events offered at all four Disney Theme Parks and beyond, beginning November 9, 2023.

Everyone will feel extra merry and bright at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park featuring festive entertainment and décor in every land, including a merry menagerie of winter animal puppets, flotillas, amazing holiday scenes during Tree of Life Awakenings. At Magic Kingdom Park, enjoy the spectacular sights, lights and décor, plus guest favorites like Jingle Cruise. New this year, guests will love the Frozen Holiday Surprise, a holiday celebration. Discover Mickey and the gang at Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, complete with a nighttime fireworks spectacular and more holiday themed entertainment. At EPCOT, become immersed in a global collection of traditions and tastes, as well as the Candlelight Processional, all during EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. Experience Yuletide adventures at Disney's Hollywood Studios, featuring the magical holiday effects of Sunset Seasons Greetings, special seasonal cheer in Toy Story Land, as well as the all-new, separately ticketed event Disney Jollywood Nights, featuring themed celebrations, live music, festive fireworks and more merriment.

Guests of Four Seasons who wish to explore the excitement of the Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks can enjoy access to the resort's lobby level Disney Planning Center. Staffed by Disney Cast Members, the Disney Planning Center team offers complimentary assistance with all Disney needs, including assisting guests with purchasing Park tickets conveniently on site, making Disney dining reservations, and much more. Additionally, the resort offers complimentary transportation in a luxury motor coach to the four main Disney Theme Parks.

Resort Reservations

For more information on reserving a winter getaway or to plan ahead for a springtime escape, visit the web site or call 1-800-267-3046.

