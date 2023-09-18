MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO PROVIDE LIVE WEBCAST OF SECURITY ANALYST MEETING TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 27, 2023

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) announced today it will provide a live webcast of its upcoming Security Analyst Meeting. The webcast will be available on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (EDT).

Topics to be discussed at the meeting will include the strength of Marriott's brands, including its leading luxury brands, and loyalty program; revenue and technology strategies; sustainability; the company's development strategies; and how the company creates shareholder value. The company will also share a 3-year financial model through 2025.

Due to capacity constraints, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The live webcast will be provided through Marriott's investor relations web site. Copies of the presentations will be available on the same site approximately one hour before the start of the webcast.

Those wishing to access the webcast should log onto www.marriott.com/investor, and select the 2023 Security Analyst Meeting link. Presentation materials from the meeting and the webcast replay will be available online after the meeting as well. A transcript of the meeting will also be available on the company's website.

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release are made as of September 18, 2023. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the strength of our brands, our creation of shareholder value and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,600 properties under 31 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

