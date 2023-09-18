Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman & CEO John Hope Bryant to be Honored by The International Black Women's Public Policy Institute at 2nd Annual 'We See You Awards'

Global collective of inter-generational women leaders to honor Brant on Wednesday, September 20 in Washington, D.C., aligning with the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE today announced that The International Black Women's Public Policy Institute (IBWPPI) will honor its Founder, Chairman and CEO, John Hope Bryant, during the second annual "We See You Awards International."

A global collective of women leaders to honor Bryant at the Kennedy Center in D.C. for amplifying Black women's voices.

The black-tie event will take place at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, September 20 in Washington D.C. Bryant will be recognized for his ongoing advocacy, commitment to inclusion and profound effect on amplifying Black women's voices in national and international public policy issues. Bryant is one of six 2023 'We See You' Award recipients. Terrence A. Adams, Tellis Bethel, Benjamin Crump, Robert Smith and Tyronne Stoudemire will also be honored.

Bryant is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Atlanta-based Operation HOPE, Inc., a leading national nonprofit dedicated to financial literacy and economic empowerment. Since its inception in 1992, Operation HOPE has served over 4 million people and directed more than $4 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities.

"John Hope Bryant has worked tirelessly to advance the status of Black women and served as champions for justice and economic well-being for all— especially Black women," said IBWPPI President and CEO, Barbara A. Perkins.

"I feel humbled and grateful to receive this esteemed honor from IBWPPI and believe that Black women deserve to be heard in every room," said Bryant. "Congratulations to each of my fellow honorees for their steadfast work toward this goal. Together, we will continue to serve as allies and help change the status quo."

Originating in 2009, the 'We See You' Award was initially a night to honor the contributions of women who have positively transformed communities in Los Angeles County. Since then, the event has become a celebration that aligns with the Annual Legislative Conference hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation to honor those who make a global impact. The theme of this year's event is "Celebrating a Legacy of Unity and Love."

In addition to founding Operation HOPE, Bryant is also the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bryant Group Ventures and Principal of The Promise Homes Company, which is the largest minority-controlled owner of single-family rental homes in the United States. Bryant has served as a member of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Literacy under President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. At the recommendation of Bryant, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew renamed the former U.S. Treasury Annex Building the Freedman's Bank Building.

Operation HOPE's mission promotes social justice through an economic lens. Today, the organization continues to experience significant growth with a focus on providing resources to historically underserved communities. With more than 230 'HOPE Inside' locations across the country, HOPE's team of certified coaches supports a diverse group of clients through initiatives that help improve financial wellness, increase homeownership and build small businesses. For more information, visit OperationHope.org.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "Silver Rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its award-winning community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $4 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Operation HOPE recently received Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award for driving entrepreneurship as well as its eighth consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability from the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. This year, HOPE also launched The 1865 Project, an initiative designed to help level the economic playing field for underserved Americans. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the conversation on social media at @operationHOPE.

