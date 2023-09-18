StreamText releases the latest version of Automatic Speech Recognition Caption Technology powered by AI.

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamText is pleased to announce the latest release of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI). With the ability to create captions directly from an audio source, StreamText ASR features term glossaries to help finetune captioning AI for specific events and increase overall accuracy. The platform offers direct integrations with meeting software such as Zoom and Adobe Connect. It also supports over 50 source languages, including variants of English, French, and Spanish. Learn more about StreamText's ASR capabilities at

https://streamtext.net/automatic-captions/ .

StreamText’s industry-leading real-time caption solution supports both human and AI-based technology to ensure all your events are accessible. From the classroom to the corporate world, StreamText delivers the spoken word as real-time captions to virtually any platform or device. (PRNewswire)

While the quality of human captioning is often more accurate than AI counterparts, it may not always apply to all captioning needs. In these cases, StreamText ASR is a great solution. ASR is useful in university settings, classrooms, government administration, and broadcast media.

Nick Wilkie, CEO of StreamText, states, "Providing the best captioning solution for our customers requires having market-leading AI options. In many cases, human-generated captions are not always practical, and having additional options, including Automatic Speech Recognition, allows for more events to be accessible for all participants."

As the industry-leading enterprise solution for all realtime caption requirements, StreamText invites all interested parties to schedule a demo with their team to learn more: https://streamtext.net/contact/ .

About StreamText

StreamText, the leading enterprise caption platform, was founded in 2003 by Anson Goldade to service the growing market need for accessibility and text streaming services. StreamText can support human and AI-based caption generation workflows to ensure accessibility at events, in the classroom, and more. Their team ensures that every spoken word is accessible through cutting-edge technology and innovation. Realtime captions and translations, when and where you need them. Learn more about StreamText and its full range of solutions by visiting https://streamtext.net/ .

