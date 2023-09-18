A VISION COME TO LIFE, FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS EMERGES AS THE PINNACLE OF LUXURY HOSPITALITY ON THE STRIP

Globally anticipated luxury resort and casino now accepting reservations ahead of December 13, 2023 grand opening

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Fontainebleau brand has arrived on the Las Vegas Strip as Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the luxury resort and casino brought to life by Fontainebleau Development, announces its global debut set for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 pending regulatory approvals. The fulfillment of a long-held vision of Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer is in the final stages of construction and is now accepting reservations ahead of its grand opening.

"For almost 70 years, the Fontainebleau brand has challenged boundaries and expectations," says Mr. Soffer. "With Fontainebleau Las Vegas, we have transcended aspiration and set the stage for a new era of luxury hospitality defined by innovation, sophistication, and opulence, with an inextricable link to our roots at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. This building represents a remarkable new chapter in our storied legacy and will be a beacon for those seeking to indulge in the unforgettable."

Seamlessly connecting the past, present, and future, the 67-story Fontainebleau Las Vegas – the tallest occupiable building in Nevada -- is the first western expansion for the iconic brand. Reflecting the grandeur of its heritage, the resort's 3,644 rooms and suites present an aura of timeless elegance, while incorporating a lavish splendor and distinctive amenities unique to Las Vegas. Designed by Fontainebleau Development's in-house design team, the rooms and suites feature a color palette of blue and silver water tones and dashes of coral-pink, accented by mercury-glass mirrors and brass details. Custom brass bowtie shaped drawer-pulls represent both exquisite attention to detail and a nod to Fontainebleau's history. All luxurious accommodations feature expansive floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning views of the Strip.

In anticipation of its December opening, guests can book their inaugural stays at Fontainebleau Las Vegas via fontainebleaulasvegas.com . Additionally, the website offers an inside look at the 36 first-to-market restaurant concepts from around the globe opening in December 2023 and throughout 2024. The collection features ten of the Top 100 grossing restaurants in the United States and concepts from award-winning chefs and restaurateurs, including Chef Gabriela Cámara, Michelin-starred chefs Masa Ito and Kevin Kim, Alan Yau, Evan Funke, David Grutman, and more.

As they plan their visits, guests can also get a glimpse at Fontainebleau Las Vegas' 14,000-square-foot fitness center and 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa designed by Milan-based Lissoni & Partners. Lapis Spa, arriving in Las Vegas from Fontainebleau Miami Beach, will redefine wellness with an approach that emphasizes personalization and community. The spa offers a full spectrum of wellness-enhancing facilities, including 44 treatment rooms; a purifying salt cave; a healing infrared sauna and invigorating event sauna; rejuvenating lounge areas; men's and women's hydrotherapy lounges as well as a co-ed sensory room with communal healing waters; and 11 luxurious suites offering exclusive spa experiences.

"We are thrilled to introduce many of the world-class amenities we are recognized for in Miami alongside our new-to-market offerings at Fontainebleau Las Vegas," says Mr. Soffer. "All of these concepts, infused with the dynamic spirit of the Strip, allow us to create a destination that is the best of all worlds and promises an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind experience for every guest."

Additional resort amenities will include a 96,500-square-foot luxury boutique retail district, located on the first two levels of the resort; a six-acre pool district, 550,000-square-feet of customizable, indoor-outdoor meeting space; 150,000 square-feet of gaming space; and the forthcoming LIV and LIV Beach experiences.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas resides on nearly 25 acres on the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip. The property, acquired in 2021 by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments, will be solely operated by Fontainebleau Development upon its opening. Visitors can book rooms and learn more at fontainebleaulasvegas.com .

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort opening in December 2023. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, more than 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About Fontainebleau Development, LLC

Fontainebleau Development, founded by Jeffrey Soffer and led by his partner Brett Mufson, is one of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, with a diverse portfolio that includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company builds, owns, markets, and operates their properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. Fontainebleau Development has established a diverse portfolio of premier assets such as Big Easy Casino, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Tresor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The company has also built nine residential towers in Las Vegas, including Turnberry Towers and Signature (in partnership with MGM Resorts International). Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Yacht Club & Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest grossing and well-known nightlife, dining and health and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 70-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $38 billion in total transaction value.

View original content:

SOURCE Fontainebleau Las Vegas