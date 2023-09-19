DEMI LOVATO BRINGS POWERFUL MESSAGE TO #GXC2023: DISCOVER WHO YOU ARE MEANT TO BE

—The singer, actor, and advocate joins The Global Exchange Conference founder Jerry Schwab for an intimate chat at the four-day addiction, mental health, wellness, and leadership event.—

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As The Global Exchange prepares to bring an electrifying mix of empowerment, education, and inspiration to Orlando, Florida, this fall, Exchange Events is proud to announce a new headliner who embodies it all: Demi Lovato, the multi-talented GRAMMY-nominated musician, actor, advocate, and New York Times best-selling author.

For the first time in history, The Inaugural Global Exchange Conference will bring together a powerful gathering of Mental Health, Addiction Treatment, and Wellness Health Care Professionals at the Walt Disney World Resort, November 1-4, 2022 with four days of engaging continuing education presentations, experiential workshops, industry expo, and networking events. www.theglobalexchangeconference.com (PRNewswire)

Lovato's authenticity and vulnerability will take center stage during the four-day event at Orlando's Walt DisneyWorld Resort as she joins Exchange Events founder Jerry Schwab for the "Not So Late Show" event on November 14. She promises to offer an engaging and enlightening conversation to inspire self-discovery, growth, and transformation — delivered directly and in-person to all audience members.

"Perhaps no one better embodies this year's theme — Discover Who You Are Meant to Be — than Demi," Schwab says. "She has been fearless and unapologetic in her own journey of self-discovery, and I can't wait for our audience to learn more about where that journey has now taken her."

Known for her dynamic onscreen performances and soul-stirring vocals, Lovato's compelling journey has captured hearts and inspired millions for years. Lovato courageously took viewers into the depths of her own personal struggles in the 2017 documentary Simply Complicated and 2021's Dancing with the Devil. Rising even stronger from those challenges, she brought new attention to the pressing issues of addiction, mental health, and daring to be yourself in a prejudiced world.

Indeed, from her early days in the spotlight to her triumphant rise as a global advocate for mental health and self-expression, Lovato has created an unbreakable bond with millions of devoted fans worldwide. Now, she is sure to win new ones in Orlando with her candor, insight, and compassion.

Additional conference headliners include Alanis Morissette, Jay Shetty, Bessel A. van der Kolk, MD, Dr. Cornel West, Dr. Richard Schwartz, and more.

For registration information and a full list of keynote speakers, continuing education presentations, and experiential opportunities, please visit the official 2023 Global Exchange Conference website at theglobalexchangeconference.com .

The Global Exchange Conference is an international conference dedicated to professionals who want to elevate their knowledge regarding therapeutic practices, treatment models, and the latest mental health, addiction, wellness, and leadership innovations. Founded in 2022, the event has already hosted such luminaries as Gabor Matė, Marianne Williamson, Gabby Bernstein, Dr. Richard Schwartz, and more.

