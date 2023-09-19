TOM'S OF MAINE LAUNCHES SECOND YEAR OF INCUBATOR PROGRAM TO ELEVATE THE NEXT GENERATION OF ENVIRONMENTAL CHANGEMAKERS

KENNEBUNK, Maine, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tom's of Maine announces the second annual Tom's of Maine Incubator program, which is designed to resource the next generation of leaders from underrepresented communities who are driving environmental solutions. The program provides funding, mentorship, amplification, and support to early-career changemakers to empower them to Do Good. For Real. The application is now open at www.tomsofmaineincubator.com .

Global communities are experiencing the effects of climate change today with record-high temperatures and devastating storms. Unfortunately, many of the communities most severely impacted are underserved and underrepresented in the climate movement. These voices most affected by climate change are rarely reflected or engaged in finding solutions.

Tom's of Maine started with a small $5,000 loan and a big dream, and now, the brand wants to pay it forward. One of the ways the brand is doing this is by investing in underrepresented leaders to help them scale solutions that will benefit all people. The Tom's of Maine Incubator program provides $20,000 in funding to each of the five Incubator Members to support their work, plus access to expert Mentors, opportunities to collaborate in person and virtually, and support from the brand to amplify their message and engagement with their important work.

"We're proud to announce the second year of our Incubator program and reach additional underrepresented voices in the climate movement," said Michelle Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom's of Maine. "Improving representation in the climate movement involves several steps, and our Incubator program is uniquely positioned to address these challenges through investment, mentorship, and education. The Tom's of Maine Incubator provides early-career talent with various opportunities for growth and community building."

Mentorship is an invaluable part of the Tom's of Maine Incubator program because the climate movement, like many sectors, relies heavily on networking for career advancement. The 2023-2024 Tom's of Maine Incubator Mentors include prominent leaders within the climate movement who are working across sectors to accelerate environmental solutions. This year's mentors include:

CJ Goulding , Co-Founder, Boyz N The Wood , Co-Founder, Boyz N The Wood

Ziad Ahmed , CEO, JUV Consulting , CEO, JUV Consulting

Maya Penn , Founder, Maya's Ideas , Founder, Maya's Ideas

Nalleli Cobo , Co-Founder, People Not Pozos , Co-Founder, People Not Pozos

Dillon Bernard , Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Team DB , Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Team DB

To celebrate the launch of this year's program, Tom's of Maine has partnered with actor and climate change advocate Arsema Thomas.

"It's an honor to work with Tom's of Maine to help identify and amplify underrepresented voices through the Incubator program," said Arsema. "I believe climate change and equity are not separate issues but are deeply interconnected, and addressing one requires considering the other. The Incubator program provides a seat at the table for many who have potentially never been invited and I'm proud to use my platform to shed light to this issue."

In 2022, Tom's of Maine introduced the Incubator program to resource the next generation of leaders from underrepresented communities. The program awarded $100,000 to five early-career changemakers and helped amplify their message and work in the climate movement. Learn more about the Incubator program and how to apply to the 2023-2024 cohort below.

How To Apply

Visit www.tomsofmaineincubator.com to submit your application, which details why you should be considered for the 2023-2024 Tom's of Maine Incubator via written responses and a video submission.

The Tom's of Maine Incubator application will be open for four weeks, starting Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), and closing on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The five final Tom's of Maine Incubator recipients will be publicly announced in January 2024.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C. (including DACA recipients) who are 18-30 years of age at time of entry and whose personal background or characteristics have impeded their access or exposure to the fields of climate, environmental science, and/or sustainability. For Official Rules, visit www.tomsofmaineincubator.com .

About Tom's of Maine

Tom's of Maine, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) company, has been making natural, safe, and effective personal care products for over 50 years. It all began when Tom and Kate Chappell moved to Maine in 1968 looking for a healthier, simpler life for their growing family. And when they couldn't find personal care products that were free from artificial flavors, fragrances, sweeteners, colors and preservatives, they decided to make their own. Tom's of Maine products – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals. A Certified B Corporation, Tom's of Maine is committed to upholding a purpose-driven business and has a long-standing commitment to supporting nature and healthy families. Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofits by giving back 10% of its profits, and employees are encouraged to use 5% of their paid time (12 days) volunteering for causes they are passionate about. All of Tom's products are cruelty-free and most products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. Visit us online at http://www.tomsofmaine.com/ or at https://www.facebook.com/officialtomsofmaine/ .

