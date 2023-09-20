GCA will meet business partners at the Luxe Pack Monaco 2023 Fair

City-inspired spirits bottles will be showcased

ISTANBUL, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GCA, which manufactures world standard glass packaging in the food and beverage categories for domestic and foreign markets, will be at the Luxe Pack Monaco 2023 Fair which will take place at Monaco Grimaldi Forum between October 2-4. At the fair which will be attended by industry professionals from all around the world, GCA will bring GCA spirits premium glass bottles together with visitors.

GCA General Manager, Ph.D. Abdullah Gayret (PRNewswire)

GCA continues 30 years glassware production experience of Gürok Group who will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in the industry, with an innovative approach in the glass packaging industry. GCA Spirits will be at the Luxe Pack Monaco Fair where industry professionals will get together. Displaying its innovative products, GCA will introduce its visitors it's high quality and sustainable glass packaging solutions.

"We will share our vision on the packaging solutions of the future"

GCA General Manager Dr. Abdullah Gayret, who says that they are excited that they will be at a fair where professionals from all around the world will be attending, stated, "The Luxe Pack Monaco Fair is a pioneering platform that unites the latest trends, innovative solutions, and luxury packaging industry leaders. It emphasizes the importance of packaging design and brand value, offering inspiring ideas on enhancing the consumer experience. At this prestigious event, we'll personally observe trends, technologies and strategies. As GCA, we'll connect with valuable participants, share our vision for future glass packaging solutions in the spirits category, showcase innovative products, and gather feedback from industry experts. We are looking forward for attending this prestigious event."

GCA Spirits leads the glass packaging industry

GCA Spirits leads the glass packaging industry by integrating premium glass packaging production with a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. As a result it empowers business partners to deliver a more premium experience. Additionally, GCA is dedicated to increasing the number of premium glass bottle projects in the global spirits market. While creating packaging that reflects the spirit and identity of brands through its designs, it also champions environmental awareness. Being granted numerous awards, GCA was honored with Crescenst and Stars For Packaging Gold Award in 2020, Design Türkiye 2021, AsiaStar Packaging Award in 2022 and Worldstar Winner Award in 2021 internationally. Furthermore, GCA was recognized as a finalist in the Pentawards in 2023.

