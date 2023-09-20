Get Ready to Zoom Way Past Your Homebuying Competition

Guaranteed Rate Is Ditching the Desktop to Deliver You a Blow Away Mortgage Experience

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The scenario is all too common: Working a weekly 9 to 5 and only being able to tour homes and attend open houses in the evenings, or waiting until the weekend to clear the schedule and house hunt. And so, rarely does that adrenaline-filled moment of turning "Please let this be the one" into "We need to make an offer ASAP" happen during regular business hours.

In the past, a real estate agent working alongside a lender, no matter the time or day, would traditionally have to wait until their preferred Loan Officer is back at their desk to boot up their computer and run the numbers to deliver a preapproval letter or lock in a mortgage interest rate. Guaranteed Rate just blew that entire model to bits by inventing a mobile app which empowers every single one of their Loan Officers to create mortgage magic for their customers at any time, from anywhere.

"It's now entirely possible for us to qualify buyers for their dream home by the time they leave the open house. Agents submitting an offer at 8:30pm? Our sales team can get the preapproval out at 8:35, away from their desks, all within this robust tool that will help deliver the speed to our amazing customers that wins home purchase bids," said Guaranteed Rate President & Chief Executive Officer, Victor Ciardelli.

The technology that Loan Officers are using is called PowerVP. But the true power is now in the hands of the buyer as they can beat their homebuying competition with speed and ease alongside Guaranteed Rate's combination of incredible solutions, completely digital application, and lightning-fast responsiveness. No waiting to meet at the office, for a fax to arrive, or for the Loan Officer to get back online. Instead, Guaranteed Rate Loans Officers are always-on, to serve customers who demand and deserve the absolute best level of service, all while they too have a blast using sleek technology to help even more happy customers on their journey home.

"Happy clients are my number one priority and PowerVP lets me take it to the next level by enabling me to help my clients no matter where I am. I literally updated rates and sent an updated preapproval letter to a buyer while I was in line for popcorn at the movie theater on a Sunday morning," says Jennifer Beeston, Branch Manager/SVP of Mortgage Lending (NMLS: # 247743).

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ in 2020, digital mortgage platform MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

