Kyndryl Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

Kyndryl Ranked Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Outstanding Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that the company has been named to Newsweek's 2023 list of America's 100 Most Loved Workplaces®. The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated and are at the center of the business model.

The key areas included in the analysis are based on how well companies demonstrate the areas within the Spark Model as defined by BPI including Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. How engaged employees are, how positive they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization's success were all identified and analyzed to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.

"At Kyndryl, we are a people-centric business focused on being at the heart of progress for our customers and our communities," said Maryjo Charbonnier, Chief Human Resources Officer at Kyndryl. "As a company focused on being an employer of choice, we've built a differentiated culture — called The Kyndryl Way — to attract, retain, develop and motivate a highly skilled workforce. Core to that culture is maintaining an inclusive, engaging and flexible work environment that supports our ability to deliver for customers."

Kyndryl recently released its first Corporate Citizenship Report, detailing the company's progress across three pillars — the Environment, Our People and Communities, and Trust. It highlights how in 2022, the company introduced The Kyndryl Way – its differentiating services-led culture – and how it has advanced the culture throughout the organization globally. The company's transformation is putting the skills and development of Kyndryls at the heart of its business.

"With the dynamic workforce and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract top talent and deliver strong business outcomes."

"Attracting and retaining top talent continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The companies on this list have committed to listening intently to their employees and then creating a better workplace where employees love to come to work."

For the full Newsweek list of 2023's Americas 100 Most Loved Workplaces, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-america-2023.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2024, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com.

