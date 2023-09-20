MRO Named Top Healthcare Workplace USA

MRO named a winner of the Top Workplaces for Healthcare 2023 Award

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Corp., the leading clinical data exchange company in healthcare, announced today that it has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Top Workplaces for Healthcare honor. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures drivers of engaged cultures, which are critical to the success of any organization—including alignment, execution and connection. Earlier this year, MRO was also honored with the Top Workplaces 2023 USA award.

"Celebrating this award is both inspiring and a validation of the exceptional efforts put forth by our dedicated employees, particularly our esteemed people leaders, in their daily commitment to maintain MRO as an exceptional workplace," remarked Jason Brown, CEO of MRO. "The significance of third-party-verified feedback from our valued employees cannot be overstated, and this accolade serves as clear evidence that our workforce wholeheartedly embraces MRO's mission to empower healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide solutions that facilitate the rapid and secure exchange of clinical data."

"We are honored to be recognized not only as one of the top places to work in the country, but more specifically within the healthcare industry," said Shawn Powlick, Chief Human Resources Officer for MRO. "We proudly employ the best and brightest workforce members, who are committed to company culture, development, and engagement. While promoting a positive work environment, we also strive to offer all our employees' professional development and career advancement opportunities, most often promoting from within. Our workforce is a true testament to the care and dedication we have for our healthcare partners."

About MRO

MRO is accelerating the exchange of clinical data throughout the healthcare ecosystem on behalf of providers, payers and users of clinical data. By utilizing industry-leading solutions and incorporating the latest technology, MRO is helping providers and payers manage and exchange of clinical data. With a 20-year legacy and as a 10-time KLAS winner, MRO brings a technology-driven mindset built upon a customer-first service foundation and a relentless focus on customer excellence. MRO connects over 200 EHRs, 200,000 providers, 35,000 practices, and 900 hospitals while extracting more than 1.3 billion clinical records. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

About Energage

Energage, a certified B-corporation, offers web-based solutions and advisory services that help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. Home of Top Workplaces research, Energage offers solutions that collect, understand and amplify the voice of the employee, enabling organizations to reduce unwanted turnover, lower recruiting costs and increase retention. Based on more than 13 years of culture research, advanced comparative analytics, and patented algorithms trained on more than 20 million employees at 58,000 companies, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization. For more information, please visit www.energage.com.

