Mitto Positioned in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service

ZURICH, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto , a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced positioning in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

In an assessment of 13 CPaaS vendors, Mitto scored high for products and services benefiting global enterprise use cases

Gartner notes "this Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service is the first version of this Magic Quadrant. It replaces the Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service" – and defines CPaaS as: "A cloud-based platform used by developers to build and integrate an array of communications-related capabilities using APIs, software development kits (SDKs), integrated development environments (IDEs) and documentation."

According to Gartner, by 2026, "90% of global enterprises will leverage communications platform as a service (CPaaS) as a strategic IT skill set to maintain digital competency, up from 30% in 2022."

Mitto's placement in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service follows a year of significant growth and customer success with enterprises across the world leveraging the provider's industry-leading access to SMS , Voice , Viber , WhatsApp , and more – as well pre-built messaging tools and a growing list of integrations .

"The demand for reliability and quality in cloud communications has never been higher. Our advanced, AI-driven routing platform ensures global enterprises reach their customers with speed and cost efficiency," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto. "We believe our positioning in the Gartner report reflects our deep expertise and immense value as a CPaaS provider."

Mitto is a leading provider of global, omnichannel communications solutions, supporting business growth with advanced customer engagement technology and messaging enablement. Offering easy-to-integrate SMS, Voice, and Chat App APIs, next-generation business messaging, and end-to-end phone number management, Mitto's platform ensures the world's largest brands and MNOs are ready for what's next. Follow Mitto on Twitter: @ mittoglobal

