Concord Medical Reports Financial Results for the First Half of 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a healthcare provider specialized in cancer treatment, research, education and prevention by establishing proton centers and cancer hospitals and operating an extensive network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023[1].
2023 First Half Highlights
- Total net revenues were RMB284.5 million (US$39.2 million) in the first half of 2023, representing a 97.2% increase from total net revenues of RMB144.3 million in the same period last year. Total net revenues included the net revenues from the hospital business of RMB158.7 million (US$21.9 million) and the net revenues from the network business of RMB125.8 million (US$17.3 million).
- Gross loss was RMB37.4 million (US$5.2 million) in the first half of 2023, compared to the gross loss of RMB88.7 million in the first half of 2022. The gross loss margin was 13.2% for the first half of 2023, compared to 61.5% for the same period last year.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first half of 2023 was RMB91.0 million (US$12.5 million), compared to RMB114.7 million in the same period last year.
- Basic and diluted loss per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares in the first half of 2023 were both RMB0.69 (US$0.10), compared to RMB0.87 in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP[2] net loss in the first half of 2023 was RMB210.3 million (US$29.0 million), compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB270.0 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares in the first half of 2023 were both RMB0.69 (US$0.10), compared to RMB0.93 in the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) was negative RMB148.4 million (US$20.5 million) in the first half of 2023, compared to negative RMB194.3 million in the same period last year.
[1] This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations of RMB into U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in New York City for cable transfers payable in RMB, as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on June 30, 2023.
[2] Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares are defined as their most directly comparable GAAP measures excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses.
[3] Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) plus interest expenses, net, income tax expenses, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses and other adjustments. Other adjustments include foreign exchange gain/(loss), net, other (expense)/income, net, gain on disposal of equity method investment and gain on disposal of long-lived equipment.
Dr. Jianyu Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Concord Medical, commented, "Concord Medical has delivered an outstanding performance in the first half of 2023, with both its hospital business and network business achieving nearly 100% growth in terms of revenue. Although the hospital business is still in its ramp-up period, its profitability is expected to improve as revenue gradually increases. On the other hand, Concord Medical's flagship hospital, Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center ("Guangzhou Hospital"), has completed the patient treatment clinical trials for its proton therapy equipment for the upcoming official launch of the proton center. Our network business is currently on track, and we will expedite the completion of existing orders while executing our market expansion plan as scheduled. We are confident that Concord Medical will continue to deliver great performance throughout 2023."
2023 First Half Financial Results
Net Revenues
Hospital Business
Net revenues from the hospital business were RMB158.7 million (US$21.9 million) in the first half of 2023, representing a 91.5% increase from net revenues of RMB82.9 million in the first half of 2022, mainly due to (1) gradually development and ramping up of Guangzhou Hospital and (2) business recovery of our three medical institutions located in Shanghai, which were negatively affected by COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2022.
Network Business
Net revenues from the network business were RMB125.8 million (US$17.3 million), representing a 104.9% increase from net revenues of RMB61.4 million in the first half of 2022, mainly because the business recovery of medical solutions since the relief of restrictive policies during the COVID-19 outbreaks.
Cost of Revenues
Hospital Business
Cost of revenues of the hospital business in the first half of 2023 was RMB204.4 million (US$28.2 million), representing a 13.8% increase from cost of revenues of RMB179.7 million in the first half of 2022, mainly because the increase of consumables and maintenance cost, lease cost and staff cost along with the development of hospital business.
Network Business
Cost of revenues of the network business was RMB117.5 million (US$16.2 million), representing a 120.4% increase from RMB53.3 million in the first half of 2022, generally in line with the increase in the net revenues from medical solutions.
Gross (Loss)/Profit and Gross Margin
Hospital Business
Gross loss from the hospital business was RMB45.7 million (US$6.3 million) in the first half of 2023, compared to RMB96.8 million in the same period last year. The gross loss margin of the hospital business for the first half of 2023 was 28.8%, compared to the gross loss margin of 116.8% for the same period last year. The improvement in gross loss margin of the hospital business was primarily because the increase in revenue generated from our hospital business outpaced the increase in corresponding costs along with the ramping up of our medical institutions and their business recovery from the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Network Business
Gross profit from the network business was RMB8.3 million (US$1.1 million), compared to the gross profit of RMB8.1 million in the first half of 2022. The gross profit margin of the network business for the first half of 2023 was 6.6%, compared to the gross profit margin of 13.2% for the same period last year. The decrease in gross profit margin of the network business was primarily due to (1) the expiration of agreements with certain management and technical support customers and less ongoing software development projects for our software development services, which resulted in the decrease in our revenue generated from management and technical support, while we still incurred relatively stable fixed costs, and (2) the cooperation with new customers at the initial stage with higher cost.
Operating Expenses
Selling expenses were RMB26.4 million (US$3.6 million) in the first half of 2023, compared to RMB26.4 million in the first half of 2022. Selling expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 9.3% in the first half of 2023, compared to 18.3% in the first half of 2022.
General and administrative expenses were RMB150.2 million (US$20.7 million) in the first half of 2023, of which employee benefit expenses were RMB69.7 million (US$9.6 million). In the same period of last year, general and administrative expenses were RMB130.5 million. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in provisions for allowance for doubtful accounts of accounts receivable and other receivables included in prepayments and other current assets. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 52.8% in the first half of 2023, compared to 90.4% in the first half of 2022.
Capital Expenditures
Comparing to RMB184.0 million in the first half of 2022, capital expenditures were RMB46.5 million (US$6.4 million) in the first half of 2023, mainly due to the decrease in construction fees and medical equipment payment for our hospital business.
Accounts Receivable
As of June 30, 2023, accounts receivable was RMB98.1 million (US$13.5 million), representing a 24.7% decrease from accounts receivable of RMB130.3 million as of December 31, 2022. The average period of sales outstanding for accounts receivable (also known as days sales outstanding) was 158 days in the first half of 2023.
Bank Loans and Other Borrowings
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had bank loans and other borrowings totaling RMB3.0 billion (US$415.2 million).
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Concord Medical uses certain non-GAAP measures. The Company presents certain of its financial information that is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, such as non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares. The Company believes excluding share-based compensation expenses from its GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors to assess and analyze the Company's core operating results, as such expense is not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company's business operations and do not impact its current cash earnings. Concord Medical also believes these non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expenses are important in helping investors to understand the Company's current financial performance and future prospects and to compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis. In addition, Concord Medical also presents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA, which is defined in this announcement as net income/(loss) plus interest expenses, net, income tax expenses, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses and other adjustments. Other adjustments include foreign exchange gain/(loss), net, other (expense)/income, net, gain on disposal of equity method investment and gain on disposal of long-lived equipment. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA eliminates the impact of items that the Company does not consider to be indicative of the performance of the network business and hospital business. The Company believes investors will similarly use adjusted EBITDA as one of the key metrics to evaluate its financial performance and to compare its current operating results with corresponding historical periods and with other companies in the healthcare services industry. The presentation of these additional measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies. The non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to GAAP measures in the attached financial information.
About Concord Medical
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a healthcare provider featuring a full cycle of premium oncology services including cancer diagnosis, treatment, education and prevention. The Company focuses on providing multidisciplinary cancer care in all aspects of oncology healthcare services in its cancer hospitals and equipping them with technologically advanced equipment such as the state-of-the-art proton therapy system. The Company is striving to improve the quality and accessibility of cancer care through its network of self-owned cancer hospitals and clinics as well as partnered hospitals across China. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies beyond the Company's control and based upon premises with respect to future business decisions, which are subject to change. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Concord Medical Services Holdings Co., Ltd.
(in thousands)
December 31,
2022
June 30, 2023
RMB
RMB
US$
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
158,283
243,382
33,564
Restricted cash, current portion
1,060
21,203
2,924
Accounts receivable, net
130,271
98,109
13,530
Prepayments and other current assets, net
385,351
445,453
61,431
Inventories
84,835
42,691
5,887
Total current assets
759,800
850,838
117,336
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,259,145
3,262,114
449,866
Right-of-use assets, net
594,897
593,014
81,780
Goodwill
575,427
575,427
79,355
Intangible assets, net
353,766
340,121
46,905
Deposits for non-current assets
8,932
4,645
641
Long-term investments
437,874
423,059
58,343
Other non-current assets
15,093
20,852
2,876
Total non-current assets
5,245,134
5,219,232
719,766
Total assets
6,004,934
6,070,070
837,102
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
146,748
131,587
18,147
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
419,881
414,746
57,195
Income tax payable
818
1,696
234
Operating lease liabilities, current
35,916
42,606
5,876
Short-term bank and other borrowings
168,601
213,186
29,400
Long-term bank and other borrowings, current portion
343,982
526,528
72,612
Derivative liability
5,290
5,562
767
Total current liabilities
1,121,236
1,335,911
184,231
Non-current liabilities
Long-term bank and other borrowings, non-current portion
2,471,427
2,271,445
313,247
Deferred tax liabilities
112,577
105,647
14,569
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
199,953
201,145
27,739
Other long-term liabilities
84,084
67,980
9,375
Total non-current liabilities
2,868,041
2,646,217
364,930
Total liabilities
3,989,277
3,982,128
549,161
EQUITY
Class A ordinary shares
68
68
10
Class B ordinary shares
37
37
5
Treasury stock
(7)
(7)
(1)
Additional paid-in capital
1,930,633
2,026,075
279,409
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27,766)
(45,137)
(6,225)
Accumulated deficit
(3,766,931)
(3,857,916)
(532,031)
Total Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited shareholders' deficit
(1,863,966)
(1,876,880)
(258,833)
Noncontrolling interests
3,879,623
3,964,822
546,774
Total equity
2,015,657
2,087,942
287,941
Total liabilities and equity
6,004,934
6,070,070
837,102
Concord Medical Services Holdings Co., Ltd.
June 30,
2022
June 30, 2023
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues, net of business tax, value-added tax and related
surcharges
Hospital
82,865
158,707
21,887
Network
61,397
125,806
17,349
Total net revenues
144,262
284,513
39,236
Cost of revenues:
Hospital
(179,686)
(204,433)
(28,193)
Network
(53,311)
(117,503)
(16,204)
Total cost of revenues
(232,997)
(321,936)
(44,397)
Gross loss
(88,735)
(37,423)
(5,161)
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
(26,416)
(26,362)
(3,635)
General and administrative expenses
(130,466)
(150,240)
(20,719)
Operating loss
(245,617)
(214,025)
(29,515)
Interest expense
(68,325)
(84,374)
(11,636)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net
33,881
(2,444)
(337)
Gain on disposal of long-lived equipment
-
62
9
Interest income
3,562
5,800
800
Income from equity method investments
5,488
10,099
1,393
Other (expense)/income, net
(850)
13,623
1,879
Gain on disposal of equity method investment
-
37,498
5,171
Loss before income tax
(271,861)
(233,761)
(32,236)
Income tax expenses
9,677
23,417
3,229
Net loss
(262,184)
(210,344)
(29,007)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(147,532)
(119,359)
(16,460)
Net loss attributable to Concord Medical Services Holdings
Limited
(114,652)
(90,985)
(12,547)
Loss per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares
Basic
(0.87)
(0.69)
(0.10)
Diluted
(0.87)
(0.69)
(0.10)
Weighted average number of class A and class B ordinary shares
outstanding:
Basic
131,053,858
131,053,858
131,053,858
Diluted
131,053,858
131,053,858
131,053,858
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil
Foreign currency translation, net tax of nil
(41,890)
(17,371)
(2,396)
Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(41,890)
(17,371)
(2,396)
Comprehensive loss
(304,074)
(227,715)
(31,403)
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(147,532)
(119,359)
(16,460)
Comprehensive loss attributable to Concord Medical Services
Holdings Limited's shareholders
(156,542)
(108,356)
(14,943)
Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations measures to the
nearest comparable GAAP measures (*)
(in RMB thousands, except per share data unaudited)
For the six months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Non-
Non-
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Measure
Adjustment
Measure
Measure
Adjustment
Measure
Operating loss
(245,617)
(7,861)
(253,478)
(214,025)
-
(214,025)
Net loss
(262,184)
(7,861)
(270,045)
(210,344)
-
(210,344)
Basic loss per share for
Class A and
Class B ordinary
shares
(0.87)
(0.06)
(0.93)
(0.69)
-
(0.69)
Diluted loss per share
for Class A and
Class B ordinary
shares
(0.87)
(0.06)
(0.93)
(0.69)
-
(0.69)
(*) The only adjustment
is share-based
compensation.
Reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA(*) (in RMB
thousands, unaudited)
For the six months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Net loss
(262,184)
(210,344)
Interest expenses, net
64,763
78,574
Income tax expenses
(9,677)
(23,417)
Depreciation and amortization
53,732
55,537
Share-based compensation
(7,861)
-
Other adjustments
(33,031)
(48,739)
Adjusted EBITDA
(194,258)
(148,389)
EBITDA margin
-135 %
-52 %
(*) Definition of adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss plus interest expenses, net, income tax expenses,
depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses and other adjustments. Other adjustments include foreign
exchange gain/(loss), net, other (expense)/income, net, gain on disposal of equity method investment and gain on disposal of long-
lived equipment.
