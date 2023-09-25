Ipsos Study Finds Strong ROI for Graduates of Programs Supported by Academic Partnerships

Survey reveals double-digit salary increases, short tuition payback period

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Partnerships (AP) today shared new survey results from Ipsos that show a strong return on investment (ROI) for graduates of AP-supported degree programs. AP commissioned the Ipsos study, which included interviews with 916 recent graduates of 25 partner universities, amidst the national conversation about the cost and value of higher education.

The survey found that recent graduates of AP-supported programs averaged double-digit salary increases, a short tuition payback period of 1.2 years, and overwhelmingly affirmed the value of their degrees.

Key findings from the Ipsos study include:

Average total tuition for a full degree program was $16,600 .

Graduates of AP-supported programs average a first-year salary increase of nearly $14,000 , allowing them to the ability to pay back tuition in just over a year (1.2 years)

After three years, graduates reached an average salary increase of $18,400 .

54% did not have to take out loans; student debt averaged out to be just over $6,000 .

Affordability (69%) and time to complete the degree (41%) were the top reasons graduates chose their universities.

85% consider their degree worth the investment, and 81% would recommend their program to a friend or colleague.

More than 90% graduated from degree programs in the high-demand fields of nursing, teaching, and business.

"The rising costs of higher education and the resulting student debt have created a crisis," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Academic Partnerships. "At AP, we have made it a priority to work with universities committed to developing high-quality online degree programs at an affordable cost, and the results of this survey show tremendous progress and success. Ultimately, none of this would be possible without the great work of our university partners who offer valuable degree programs in critical workforce areas. We look forward to continuing to expand this model to help address the current crisis."

"Higher education is a significant investment of both time and money," said Jennifer Berg, Vice President from Ipsos. "Graduates of AP-supported programs affirm that pursuing their degree is, indeed, worth the investment."

The full Ipsos survey results can be found here.

