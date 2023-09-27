Bulbs.com, the business lighting experts, announces another Utility Rebate Partnership

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulbs.com, the online authority in LED Lighting continues to expand its rebate distribution partnerships with utility companies across the United States.

Bulbs.com announces its newly approved distributor partnership with Jersey Central Power & Light in New Jersey, a FirstEnergy Company involved in the development and management of energy-related services. Eligible Jersey Central Power & Light commercial customers can now receive instant rebates on a large assortment of LED lamps and fixtures when purchasing from Bulbs.com. A couple of items to note:

Bulbs.com is the first e-commerce distributor approved for this program, helping to make LED purchases easier for JCP&L commercial customers.

Bulbs.com is currently an approved distributor in 20 states across the United States .

Instant rebates are available on an assortment of LED lamps and fixtures.

JCP&L customers could spend as little as $1 per product with instant rebates.

Rebates include Energy Star and DLC approved linear (T8), ceiling panels, high bay and low bay fixtures, and reflector lamps.

Bulbs.com has been an approved distributor with PSE&G in New Jersey since 2021, and has assisted more than 1,000 commercial locations in updating their buildings to energy efficient lighting while taking advantage of the incentives available to PSE&G customers. The new partnership with JCP&L will allow Bulbs.com to expand its reach to rebate-eligible businesses across the state of New Jersey.

Utility rebates can be a big boost for helping businesses reduce the cost of lighting projects. Customers can save up to 85% on the initial cost of the bulbs and fixtures and then continue saving up to 75% on their lighting energy costs during the lifetime of the bulbs or fixtures. Other benefits from LEDs include:

HVAC cost savings due to lower heat emissions from LED lighting

Lower maintenance and replacement costs from the longer life of LEDs

Higher worker productivity from improved quality of lighting

Safety and security benefits from improved quality of lighting

Bulbs.com works closely with many utility companies including Duke Energy, MassSave, conEdison and CPS Energy, throughout the United States everyday as an approved distribution partner. In fact no other e-commerce lighting distributor works with as many utility companies across as many states as Bulbs.com. Eligible commercial and industrial customers can now receive instant rebates on their LED lighting purchases from 30+ utility companies across the following states:

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Hawaii

Indiana

Illinois

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Washington

Commercial and Industrial customers can also benefit from Bulbs.com's exclusive "Buy n Try" program. Customers can try out a few LED lamps risk free before committing to a larger purchase, insuring they make the right selection every time. Bulbs.com is committed to deliver the highest level of service to its customers, helping it earn the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.

