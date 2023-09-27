Vassal Benford, Chairman of The B.B. King Estate, Announces the Launch of B.B. King Branded Bourbon and Whiskey; a Partnership with Heritage Distilling Company on the Music Legend's 98th Birthday

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vassal Benford, CEO & Chairman of The B.B. King Estate, The B.B. King Music Company and the Family Trust, announced today the launch of the B.B. King Life Legacy Initiative, which was previewed at The King of Blues' Birthday Party at Resorts World Las Vegas. While celebrating the blues and guitar legend B.B. King's 98th birthday in grand style, Benford revealed several new partnerships, retail products and brand concepts, with the first announced project being an inaugural line of bourbon and whiskey from Heritage Distilling Company (HDC) . For select photos of the event, please click HERE .

One of the most exciting new initiatives was Vassal Benford's announcement of new music collaborations, including a new album featuring the blues master's music mixed in with contemporary artists such as Quavo, Jason Derulo, and Swae Lee. In total, the various projects and products, when launched along with multimedia projects already in development in the studio, will both preserve the iconic name of B.B. King, as well as introduce his music to new generations around the world.

Benford also revealed an upcoming B.B. King theatrical biopic film, an upcoming documentary on King's life and career, and a 24-hour B.B. King Blues Network, all of which are in development. The documentary will feature a newly released single from hip-hop star, Quavo, which pays tribute to King as well as Quavo's late Migos groupmate, Takeoff.

"Eric Mitchell; Grandson of B.B. King, Patty King; Daughter of B.B. and all the family members: Shirley King, Claudette Robinson King, Willie King, Krystal Young, and Barbara King are pleased to announce this global launch of these exciting new initiatives," said Vassal Benford, Manager and Chairman of The B.B. King Music Company. "We are thrilled to announce this partnership today with Heritage Distilling and we look forward to rolling out the other projects already in development around B.B. and his special brand of blues."

At the initiative launch party celebrating Mr. King's 98th birthday, Benford formally announced a new partnership with Heritage Distilling — the most-awarded craft distillery by the American Distilling Institute for the last decade — for an exclusive line of King-branded spirits.

"On behalf of the 140 employees at Heritage Distilling Company, we are honored that the B.B. King Estate and B.B. King Music Company chose us to partner on the release of these specially created bourbons and whiskeys to celebrate the life and legacy of one of the greatest guitar players of all time," said Justin Stiefel, CEO and Co-Founder of Heritage Distilling. "At Heritage Distilling we say, 'Every spirit has a story,' and I know that B.B. King's music has inspired countless stories, memories and experiences for millions of fans and budding guitarists around the world."

The B.B. King Life Legacy Initiative honors the legend of B.B. King, one of the greatest guitarists of all-time, and illustrate the wide impact King has had on artists from various genres across the world, such as Robert Cray, Eric Clapton, Richie Sambora, Slash, and more.

About B.B. King Music Company:

B.B. King Music Company owns all rights and likeness to B.B. King and related trademarks and copyrights representing the interest of The B.B. King Family Estate, a $250 million estate and trust. The B.B. King Music company is dedicated to extending the legacy of this iconic American singer-songwriter known for his sophisticated style and grace that has influenced and impacted so many other artists and genres of music. The B.B. King Music Company is currently expanding the B.B. King brand into many new consumer products and is committed to bringing the best of B.B. King's life and legacy to the world.

