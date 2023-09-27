Workday Announces AI Marketplace to Help Customers Easily Discover and Deploy Industry-Leading AI and ML Solutions

Marketplace to Feature Curated Group of Proven, Trustworthy, and Responsible AI and ML Apps Within the Workday Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced at Workday Rising , the company's annual customer conference, a new Workday AI Marketplace to help its customers easily find and deploy certified AI and ML partner solutions to propel their businesses into the future.

(PRNewsfoto/Workday) (PRNewswire)

The Workday AI Marketplace aims to help Workday customers harness the power of generative AI and other cutting edge technologies to the fullest extent by bringing the best of Workday AI and solutions from third-party partners together in one place. The marketplace will feature AI and ML apps that integrate with Workday data via APIs, as well as apps built through Workday Extend using Workday-trained large language models.

Workday Extend helps organizations build customized capabilities, applications, and solutions on top of the Workday platform to address unique business needs. With Workday AI Gateway , developers will also be able to leverage the power of Workday's industry-leading AI and ML services, which will include skills analysis, sentiment analysis, document intelligence, and ML forecaster. Because AI and ML are embedded in the core of the Workday platform, developers can build and deliver trusted finance and people AI apps easily and responsibly.

All apps will be required to go through a certification process to ensure they are aligned with Workday's AI principles and values, such as a commitment to responsible AI, before being added to the marketplace.

"We are in the midst of one of the most transformational technological shifts of our lifetime," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder, co-CEO, and chair, Workday. "The Workday AI Marketplace will enable our customers to harness the incredible amount of AI innovation happening today while at the same time give them the peace of mind in knowing that each solution is proven, trusted, and meets Workday's stringent standards for responsible AI. Combining the power of the Workday platform with some of the world's most innovative AI native companies will give our customers a running start in building for the future."

"In addition to making it easier for businesses to find AI solutions that suit their unique business needs, the Workday AI Marketplace presents an opportunity for solutions providers to reach new customers," said Rohit Gupta, founder and CEO, Auditoria.AI. "Being featured in the marketplace underscores a pivotal milestone in Auditoria.AI's mission to provide groundbreaking AI solutions – and to get those solutions into the hands of more companies that need them."

The Workday AI Marketplace is currently in beta with 15 early adopter partners, and many more to come. Current partners include:

Accenture

Amazon

Auditoria.AI

Avalara

BetterUp

Hiredscore

IntelAgree

Kainos

Kyriba

Paradox.ai

Relish

Sanalabs

Techwolf

Vertex

Workboard

The Workday AI Marketplace is expected to be live to customers in the first half of 2024.

For More Information

Responsible AI Governance at Workday ," by Rich Sauer , chief legal officer and head of corporate affairs, Workday. Read the blog, "," by, chief legal officer and head of corporate affairs, Workday.

How Workday Is Leading the Enterprise Generative AI Revolution ," by Jim Stratton , CTO, Workday. Read the blog, "," by, CTO, Workday.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

© 2023 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023, and other reports that we have and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Workday Inc.