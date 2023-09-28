DuPont Leaders to Discuss Sustainability and Innovation in Semiconductor Materials at Strategic Materials Conference

Randy King Will Give Keynote; Scott Collick to Join Sustainability Session

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that Randal (Randy) King, PhD, Vice President of R&D, DuPont Electronics & Industrial, and Scott Collick, Vice President, Sustainability, will deliver presentations on sustainability and innovation in the semiconductor industry at the SEMI Strategic Materials Conference in San Jose, California, Oct. 2-4, 2023.

On Oct. 3, King will present a keynote address titled 'Opportunities and Challenges for Semiconductor Materials, the Key to a More Resilient and Sustainable Future.' Spurred on by growth from megatrends such as artificial intelligence, connectivity/IoT/5G, high-performance computing and auto electrification, the semiconductor industry is projected to reach a market size of more than $1 trillion by 2030. To supply this demand, major investment in semiconductor capacity continues despite the current downturn, and there is a growing need for more skilled workers. In his remarks, King will discuss these topics and introduce many of the complex innovation challenges to enable progress into the era of Angstrom-scale transistors and 'More than Moore' technologies.

King will also join an Executive Panel alongside leaders from other materials suppliers on the topic 'What We Learned from a Downturn and How to Prepare for an Upcoming Upturn.' This session will cover topics such as supply chain, sustainability, digital transformation and innovation.

On Oct. 4, Collick will participate in the conference's Sustainability Session on 'Leading Sustainability in a Dynamic Environment' focused on the rapidly changing industry landscape, insights into DuPont's sustainability journey, and case studies to spark new ideas. Collick's dynamic presentation style leverages his own perspective as a chemical engineer and his personal sustainability mantra.

DuPont's Seokho Kang, PhD, Global Strategic Marketing Leader, DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, serves as the Co-Chair for the 2023 Strategic Materials Conference and will serve as a session moderator.

As a gold sponsor for the 2023 Strategic Materials Conference, DuPont will have a booth in the exhibit hall staffed by subject matter experts from our Semiconductor Technologies business to discuss our portfolio and potential opportunities.

For those who are local to the area or traveling to San Jose for the event, consider scheduling a visit to the DuPont Silicon Valley Technology Center in nearby Sunnyvale, California, where you can tour a DuPont Innovation Center, learn about onsite lab capabilities, and connect with representatives across the DuPont portfolio. Through the Silicon Valley Chapter of SEMI, the site will also be hosting a Breakfast Forum event on Oct. 13, which includes a networking breakfast, a tour, and short sessions from various thought leaders including DuPont's Nick Pugliano, PhD, Business Development Leader. The event will center around the theme, 'Is Silicon Valley Surging Again as the Technology Innovation Hub?'

