First Migraine Neuroband Addressing Unmet Needs of Adolescents to Debut at 2023 Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting

Theranica to Unveil Groundbreaking New Real-World Data for Nerivio®, a Novel Drug-Free Device for Acute and Preventive Treatment of Migraine

NETANYA, Israel and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a neuromodulation therapeutics company, is exhibiting and presenting at the upcoming 52nd Annual Child Neurology Society Meeting (CNS)(Booth #209), where they will present Nerivio®, the first and only dual-use (acute and preventive) migraine neuroband purpose-built for adolescents with migraine disease.

"Due to limited prescription medications in the treatment of migraine disease in children and adolescents, it is important to have safe and well-tolerated non-medication options," says Rashmi Rao, MD, Pediatric Neurologist at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center/Children's Hospital New Orleans. "Reducing disability and frequency of migraine attacks in children and adolescents improves their quality of life and potentially decreases risk of conversion to chronic migraine. The recent expanded indication of the Nerivio migraine neuroband represents a distinctive dual-use treatment to reduce the occurrence of migraine episodes and relief their symptoms upon onset."

Migraine disease affects 1 billion people worldwide, 10 percent of which are children, with far-reaching consequences that can't be ignored. Many prescription medications used for migraine treatment were not originally developed for or evaluated in adolescents, and they often come with poor tolerability and disruptive side effects. Migraine attacks can result in school absenteeism, loss of ability to participate in peer activities, and long-term psychosocial consequences. Living with migraine disease has a significant negative impact on the well-being of adolescents.

According to Alon Ironi, the CEO and co-founder of Theranica, "Our goal at Theranica has always been focused on addressing significant unmet clinical needs. We've taken a simple approach: address the problem without creating new ones, and focus on developing migraine therapy that's safe, easy to use, and is proven to work in adolescents. As a father of a daughter diagnosed with migraine, I was personally determined to achieve this goal."

"At this year's CNS Meeting, we will present new clinical data that shows how the Nerivio migraine neuroband can empower adolescents to safely and effectively prevent and treat migraine, allowing them to fully participate in daily activities," explained Alit Stark-Inbar, Theranica's Vice President of Medical Information. "Massive real-world evidence continues to demonstrate how Nerivio can provide a personalized foundation for complete a migraine care as adolescents transition into adulthood."

CNS Product Theater

Adolescent Migraine: From Burden to Treatment

Thursday, October 5th, 1PM - 2 PM PST. in the Vancouver Convention Centre Exhibit Hall.

Dr. Marielle Kabboche Samaha, Director, Acute and Inpatient Headache Program at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, will be presenting on the burden of migraines on adolescents and their families. Dr. Rashmi Rao will provide a detailed overview of the clinical aspects of approved treatments for migraine disease in adolescents, including remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) with Nerivio, that induces the body's conditioned pain modulation (CPM) response.

Poster Presentation

Two posters will be presented showcasing new and compelling clinical data about treating adolescents with migraine with Nerivio:

Poster #307: Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) for acute treatment of migraine in adolescents suggests preventive benefits.



Poster #301: Acute Treatment of Migraine in Pre-Adolescents:

Real-World Analysis of Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN).

Two guided poster tours will be held on Thursday, October 5th in the exhibit hall, one at 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM, and the other at 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM (Including Wine & Cheese).

About the Nerivio Migraine Neuroband

Controlled by a smartphone app and self-administered, Nerivio wraps around the upper arm and uses sub-painful Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) to activate nociceptive nerve fibers in the arm to send signals which trigger a descending pain management mechanism in the brain called conditioned pain modulation (CPM), which turns off migraine pain and associated symptoms without medication. In simpler terms, the upper arm is stimulated to unleash a natural process in the brain to abort or relieve migraine headaches and other associated symptoms. Each treatment lasts 45 minutes and is applied every other day for prevention or at the start of a migraine attack for acute treatment.

About Theranica

Theranica is a neuromodulation therapeutics company dedicated to creating effective, safe, affordable, low-side-effect therapies for idiopathic pain conditions. The company's award-winning flagship wearable, Nerivio®, is the first FDA-cleared and CE-marked prescription migraine neuroband for acute and/or preventive treatment of migraine with or without aura in people 12 years or older. Nerivio has been used for more than 600,000 migraine treatments in the US, including adolescents and veterans with migraine disease. Theranica is expanding its proprietary technology to develop solutions for additional idiopathic pain conditions. Learn more by visiting our websites, theranica.com, and nerivio.com, and following us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

