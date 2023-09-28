Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies Expands Yellow Ribbon Scholarships for Veterans

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing commitment to support military students and enhance accessibility to advanced degree enrollment options, Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies (SCS) is proud to announce the expansion of unlimited scholarships through the Yellow Ribbon Program (YRP), effective August 1, 2023.

SCS recognizes the sacrifices made by the nation's veterans and aims to remove financial barriers to higher education. As part of this effort, the School will no longer impose a tuition cap on the Yellow Ribbon Program, which will significantly increase the financial support available to eligible military students. Additionally, there is no limit on the number of students eligible to participate.

To qualify for the program, students must be 100% eligible for Post-9/11 G.I. Bill benefits, enroll in a degree-seeking program, and accrue a total tuition and fees amount that exceeds the Post-9/11 private tuition maximum for an academic year. For students who qualify for the Post-9/11 GI Bill and YRP, the increased funding will now cover the full-time tuition costs of all undergraduate and graduate programs at SCS.

This expansion in scholarship funding will create opportunities for a larger veteran population to pursue their academic goals, fostering enrollment growth across all degree programs offered by the School.

"We are proud to have one of the largest military-connected student populations at Georgetown and have the honor of supporting our veterans while they continue their education," said Dr. Kelly Otter, the dean of SCS. "We are thrilled to expand our Yellow Ribbon funding to ensure our admirable service members can pursue their education without additional financial barriers."

SCS is dedicated to providing military students with comprehensive support and resources, and its partnerships with the Pat Tillman Foundation, Dog Tag Bakery Inc., and Warrior-Scholar Project further underscore its commitment to serving those who have served our country.

For more information about the Yellow Ribbon Program and the application process, please visit Georgetown's Military and Veterans' Resource Center.

About Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies

Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies offers graduate programs in professional and liberal studies, more than 30 professional certificate programs, custom and corporate training and education, summer school and special programs, as well as the University's only part-time bachelor's program. The School's innovative educational programming creates opportunities for students and professionals to connect with industry leaders through learning and service.

About the GI Bill

GI Bill® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government Web site at https://www.benefits.va.gov/gibill.

