TEXAS TECH TO HOST THE UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON IN BIG 12 HOME OPENER ON NEW HELLAS FIELD AT JONES AT&T STADIUM

LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Tech University kicked off the 2023 college football season with a strong showing against nationally ranked Oregon at Jones AT&T Stadium. With non-conference games complete, attention now shifts to the Big 12 home opener against the University of Houston Cougars. The Texas Tech Red Raiders are excited about their home-field advantage.

"We always believed that once you play on Hellas turf, you'll experience a real difference." Hellas CEO Reed J. Seaton .

"The team loves the new field," says Texas Tech Head Football Coach Joey McGuire. "Their first time on the field they said it felt soft. Not only that, but we are looking fast on the field, and that's important to our game."

The field at Jones AT&T Stadium features the same turf system that 12 NFL teams practice or play on, consisting of a paved-in-place e-layer that absorbs shock on impact and monofilament fibers that spring back into place, holding their shape and preventing infill movement. All of these are contributing factors to the softness players and coaching staff feel on the field.

Coach McGuire is familiar with Hellas's turf. In fact, he coached two high school state championships at AT&T Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys play on the same Matrix Helix turf as the Red Raiders. The turf can also be found at Baylor University in McLane Stadium and Allison Indoor Practice Facility. Coach McGuire was an assistant coach for the Baylor Bears before joining Texas Tech.

"We have always believed that once you play on our turf, you'll experience a real difference," adds Hellas CEO Reed J. Seaton. "We're thrilled that Coach McGuire loves our product and anticipate many great years ahead for the Texas Tech Red Raiders under his leadership."

The Red Raiders and Cougars kick off at 2:30pm Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.

About Hellas – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas is a single-source provider of turf, tracks, courts, sports lighting, and sports amenities projects. Hellas is a dominant force in Texas Football. In 2023, Six of the twelve Texas high school championship teams played on Hellas turf at their home field. In addition to hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, many NFL teams play or practice on Hellas turf including, the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers. For more information visit www.hellas.com . Videos: https://youtu.be/SZd29BnztjM https://youtu.be/Q2ZyaXQ-LgY

Texas Tech University – Established in 1923, and called Texas Technological College until 1969, it is the main institution of the five-institution Texas Tech University System . Texas Tech University offers degrees in more than 150 courses of study through 13 colleges and hosts 60 research centers and institutes. The University's student enrollment is the sixth-largest in Texas with over 40,000 students annually. For more information on its athletics programs visit texastech.com.

University of Houston – Established in 1927, Houston is the third-largest university in Texas, awarding nearly 11,000 degrees annually to its worldwide alumni base of over 310,000. The university consists of fifteen colleges and an interdisciplinary honors college offering some 310-degree programs and enrolls approximately 37,000 undergraduate and 10,000 graduate students. Houston has nine professional schools. Nearly 88% of the student body are from the state of Texas and 9% are international students representing over 130 nations. The university operates more than 35 research centers and institutes on campus. For more information visit uh.edu.

Texas Tech is facing the Houston Cougars in the Big 12 home opener at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock on Matrix Helix® synthetic turf and a Cushdrain® both installed and manufactured by Hellas. (PRNewswire)

Jones AT&T Stadium is the site for the Big 12 opener for Texas Tech as the Red Raiders welcome the Houston Cougars to Lubbock, Texas for a showdown on Matrix Helix® synthetic turf and a Cushdrain® installed by Hellas. (PRNewswire)

Building For Sports. Building It Right. (PRNewsfoto/Hellas Construction) (PRNewswire)

