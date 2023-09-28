Watch Duty App Now Available in Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Filipino

The popular wildfire app for real-time tracking and alerting is now available in the most commonly spoken languages across the Western United States.

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch Duty, the only app that provides real-time wildfire information, announced that it has added language support for Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Filipino. Since expanding throughout the American West earlier this summer, Watch Duty has garnered over a million users, many of whom are non-native English speakers. With this update, the app is now accessible to a larger community of residents who live in wildfire-prone zones.

"Watch Duty's foremost mission is to serve people living in the growing number of areas impacted by wildfires by providing them with critical, timely information when they need it most," said John Mills, CEO of Watch Duty. "In order to reach everybody, we must meet people where they are: in the wildlands, often with low-bandwidth connections, and, in many cases, as non-native English speakers."

Most emergency alert systems provide minimal support for non english speakers, leaving many without life-saving timely information. Watch Duty believes in serving the entire community, providing accessible, direct, and easy to understand wildfire information. The app is free and can be found in the iOS and Android App stores.

Watch Duty, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, provides real-time wildfire information for making informed decisions when seconds count. Our service is powered by real people – firefighters, dispatchers, and first responders – who monitor radio scanners 24/7 and send up-to-the-minute information to your phone. It's free to download on the App Store and Google Play. Learn more at watchduty.org .

