Haven Life Announces Partnership with Origin8 to Bring Simplicity and Efficiency to the Life Insurance Landscape

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life , a leading digital life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( MassMutual ), today announced a new partnership with Origin8cares ("Origin8"), a fully online insurance agency and network of licensed agents, to help Americans confidently protect the financial security of their loved ones more simply and efficiently by harnessing the power of digital solutions and human expertise.

This partnership will further Haven Life's commitment to simplifying the life insurance journey.

"The Origin8 team's experience and attention to detail during the insurance buying process is a huge complement to our innovative platform and products. Haven Life is committed to making life insurance more convenient for how consumers want to do business today," said Wade Seward, Head of Distribution Strategy at Haven Life. "Origin8 is full of good people doing good things, and we are proud to call them partners in our shared vision of making life insurance simpler, more accessible and more affordable for millions of Americans."

This partnership will further Haven Life's commitment to simplifying the life insurance journey and helping customers protect the financial security of their loved ones. Origin8's similarly customer-centric approach matches people with insurers and advocates who are licensed insurance agents. Customers enjoy the convenience of a fully online application and purchasing process, as well as one-on-one human support throughout their life insurance journey.

"Our partnership with Haven Life is one that makes sense on many different levels," said Randy OConnor, Founder and CEO of Origin8cares. "We're on a mission to make the life insurance journey simple and accessible for as many individuals and families as possible, and providing an enjoyable purchasing experience for our customers is a key part of delivering on that promise."

Among Americans of all ages, a top barrier to purchasing life insurance is that they simply "haven't gotten around to it." Digital solutions are key in bridging the insurance coverage gap, making it faster, easier and offering the instant gratification that customers expect in other aspects of their lives. This announcement follows a slate of recent Haven Life partnerships with providers focused on increasing the accessibility and affordability of life insurance, including Veteran-founded agency Suriance and cloud-banking services provider Blend .

About Haven Life

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is a life insurance agency that gives partners the flexibility of a start-up' backed by MassMutual with the strength and stability of a 170+ year-old life insurance company. We offer an end-to-end digital platform that delivers high-quality, affordable, instant-decision life insurance.

About Origin8cares

At Origin8cares, we believe that life insurance should be easy, fast and human. Our mission is to help Americans confidently protect their loved ones from financial distress and do it in 15 minutes or less. Our behind-the-scenes technology matches people with life insurance plans. Simple, right? Then our advocates guide people through the online paperwork over a video call. Novel? No, but it's about time insurance adapts to technology for a modern insurance experience.

