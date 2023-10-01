IPRO's Revolutionary Waterproof Acoustic Solution Set to Amaze at the International Music Day on October 1st

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable display of innovation and dedication to audio excellence, IPRO, renowned for protecting electronics from water damage without compromising sound quality, has raised the bar with an innovative new waterproof acoustic solution that has been making this fusion of interests almost seamless. IPRO membrane delivers cutting-edge waterproof protection while maximizing sound quality.

Devoted outdoor enthusiasts understand that unexpected rain can spoil their adventures and, in some unfortunate instances, wreak havoc on their cherished portable speakers through water damage. Recognizing the importance of waterproofing outdoor speaker technology, IPRO undertook a mission to achieve the perfect harmony between water resistance and audio excellence.

IPRO conducted extensive research and a series of audio tests to develop an innovative solution—an advanced waterproof acoustic membrane. This membrane not only ensures reliable waterproofing, but also delivers exceptional audio performance. Key features of IPRO's Waterproof Membrane include:

Immersive Waterproofing: IPRO's solution achieves an IPX7 rating, capable of withstanding immersion in water up to one meter deep for 30 minutes. Outstanding Breathability: With an impressive airflow rate exceeding 600ml/min at a 4mm inner diameter and 7kPa pressure, the membrane maintains a balance between water protection and audio quality. Minimal Audio Loss: Even after IPX7 waterproof testing, microphone insertion loss remains less than 1dB across the 100-10kHz audio range, ensuring crystal-clear sound transmission. Wide Temperature Tolerance: IPRO's solution remains fully operational within a temperature range of -40°C to 85°C, making it suitable for a variety of environments and climates.

IPRO's sales team has streamlined communication between their clients' product development and design departments, significantly expediting the decision-making process and garnering high praise from their clients. Following immense testing and a series of audits, IPRO has already signed procurement agreements and began delivering large-scale deliveries in April of this year.

With the October 1st International Music Day just around the corner, music enthusiasts and outdoor lovers alike can enjoy their favorite tunes, thanks to IPRO's outstanding waterproof acoustic solution. IPRO's commitment to innovation ensures that rain or shine, the music never stops.

IPRO Membrane boasts 15 years of experience in microporous membranes used for semiconductor and pharmaceutical filtration, as well as pressure and acoustic vents for outdoor electronics and packaging containers.

