Nucor Launches Campaign Highlighting Commitment to Sustainable Steelmaking

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) launched "Made for Good," a campaign highlighting the company's more than five decades of producing steel using the cleanest methods commercially available, while also showcasing its work with customers in a broad range of industries to help them achieve their sustainability goals and, at the same time, our nation's sustainability goals.

"Sustainability is being driven by our customers' values and focus on reducing emissions in their supply chains. As a steel industry leader, Nucor recognizes the importance of environmental stewardship and continuously challenges ourselves to reduce our emissions even more. Through purposeful innovation, Nucor is providing not just steel but solutions that empower our customers to meet their business and environmental goals successfully," said Dan Needham, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Nucor.

Nucor is among the world's most sustainable steel producers, annually making more than one-quarter of the steel produced in the United States. The company is a leading pioneer in using a circular, recycling-based manufacturing process with an emissions intensity that is more than three times lower than the average of extractive steelmaking methods using blast furnaces. Nucor is dedicated to further reducing its carbon footprint through innovation and was the first industrial company to join the UN 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact, which is aimed at accelerating the decarbonization of the world's electricity systems and ensuring access to clean and affordable electricity.

"Made for Good" features the company's recent achievements in sustainable innovations and invites customers, investors, and policymakers to partner with Nucor in tackling the challenge of decarbonization. The campaign's highlighted case studies include Nucor's investments in next generation technologies, such as small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear systems, fusion, Nucor's involvement in reducing embodied carbon emissions in mass-market consumer vehicles, and Nucor's own innovations, such as Elcyon, the first domestically produced sustainable steel product for offshore wind energy applications.

"For more than 50 years, Nucor has been pioneering circular steelmaking and building a resilient and environmentally sustainable future. This campaign focuses on our dedication to building processes and investing in efficient systems that positively impact the world. The goal of Made for Good is to shape that sustainability narrative and uniquely capture Nucor's position as an essential partner in constructing a greener tomorrow," said Peter Campbell, Director of Marketing at Nucor.

In addition to its sustainable steelmaking leadership, Nucor has engaged in policy conversations to accelerate greenhouse gas emission reductions within the industry. Nucor is a founding member of the Global Steel Climate Council (GSCC), which has developed the Steel Climate Standard – a single global standard to measure and report carbon emissions for steel companies in order to increase transparency and drive international investment in lower emission technology.

Nucor partnered with Lippincott, a global creative consultancy, to generate the campaign and Luquire, a marketing and PR agency, to place the media. To explore the campaign, visit Nucor.com/madeforgood. Learn more about Nucor's commitment to sustainability there and follow the conversation on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

